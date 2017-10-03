Gretchen Rossi Stopped By Magnolia In Waco, Texas: Hoping To Run Into Chip And Joanna Gaines?

Gretchen Rossi is known for her role on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she has managed to grow her own business off the show. She recently revealed that she had sold her company, and even though she didn’t reveal how much she had sold it for, Rossi appears to be doing well. In fact, she recently traveled to Texas to visit some friends and while there, she made a famous pitstop. Rossi has proven herself to be a handbag designer, but it sounds like she also has another passion. The former reality star decided to visit another reality television couple, sharing that she also loves interior design.

According to a new Instagram post, Gretchen Rossi is now revealing she stopped by Waco, Texas for a personal visit but added that she was excited to visit Magnolia, the business of Fixer Upper couple, Chip and Joanna Gaines. Of course, many people go to visit Chip and Joanna at their business, so it isn’t surprising that Gretchen and her boyfriend Slade Smiley stopped by the famous shop. Because her Instagram post where she talks about her passion for interior design, her visit made sense. She may have bought something from the famous shop.

Of course, Chip and Joanna Gaines are famous for their HGTV reality show, Fixer Upper. Perhaps Gretchen hoped to run into one of them, so they could bond over their love for interior design and their work with reality television. However, based on her post, Gretchen revealed that she had been sick so she hadn’t posted anything from her trip. In addition, Rossi didn’t mention anything about Chip or Joanna, so they may have been at home with their kids. They have just announced that they are ending the famous reality show, Fixer Upper, so they can spend more time with their children and family members. Maybe Gretchen feels the same way, which is why she’s only back on The Real Housewives of Orange County in a friend role.

What do you think about Gretchen Rossi stopping by the famous Magnolia store in Waco, Texas? Do you think she had hoped to run into Chip and Joanna Gaines?

