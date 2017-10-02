Nathan Griffith Denies Talking About Jenelle Evans, But Fans Keep Asking Him About Ensley

Nathan Griffith claims to be over Jenelle Evans, as they broke up over three years ago. Nathan keeps reappearing on Teen Mom 2 in some way, whether it’s through conversations between Jenelle Evans or David Eason, or because of conversations regarding custody of little Kaiser. One could argue that Jenelle talks a lot about Nathan on the show because she’s unhappy about how her custody arrangement is working out. He feels he doesn’t see his son enough and he wants more time with Kaiser.

However, according to a new tweet, Nathan Griffith is now being accused of talking about his ex-girlfriend as well. Apparently, whenever he’s tweeting something vague, people believe he’s talking about Jenelle. It’s no secret that they don’t really get along, especially since Griffith’s mother recently filed for an emergency custody hearing. Nathan may not add fuel to the fire by tweeting something mean about his ex-girlfriend and mother of his son.

“Someone else mention and for some odd reason everyone always thinks I’m talking about her when we’ve been broken up for three plus years! MB,” Nathan Griffith revealed on Twitter over the weekend, revealing that just because he writes something ambiguous doesn’t mean he’s talking about Evans.

Nate why does Ensley's head look like this? Surely you must know something! Is she being neglected and left to lay too long? It's so sad pic.twitter.com/IfGeQX7OxT — Chnct (@Chnct1) October 2, 2017

Even though Nathan Griffith claims he doesn’t speak about Jenelle, fans of Teen Mom 2 are asking him to comment on things he may not know anything about. After his tweet where he denies talking about her, one person asked him to comment on Ensley. More specifically, the follower wanted him to comment on Ensley’s odd-shaped head. The picture of Ensley had previously surfaced thanks to Jenelle who had posted it online. However, after being criticized over the way Ensley’s head looks, she decided to delete it.

It seems odd that fans want Nathan to comment on something he knows nothing about. The two don’t have a relationship and Griffith may not have met little Ensley. Surely, if he was to make a comment about the little girl, fans could use this comment against him.

What do you think about Nathan Griffith saying he doesn’t talk about Jenelle Evans, and then fans asking him about things he may not know anything about?

