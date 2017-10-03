‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Rick’s Men Face Consequences From Saviors, Morality Is Tricky

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers reveal that the titles and synopses are starting to get released. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Episode 2 is titled “The Damned.” As for Episode 3, it is called “Monsters.” It reveals that morality can be tricky. Also, expect Alexandria, Hilltop, and the Kingdom to face consequences from the Saviors.

TWD spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the AMC series.

Spoiler TV released the title and synopsis of The Walking Dead Season 8 Episode 3. It sounds like it will be an intriguing installment. At least one of Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) men might be more of a liability than an asset. It is also teased that the actions from the previous episode could have a ripple effect, leading the Saviors to get revenge.

“Conflict with the Saviors leads to unintended consequences for the Hilltop, the Kingdom, and Alexandria; morality proves tricky in wartime.”

The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers previously indicated that some people would go on a rogue mission. It is known for certain that one of them is Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus.) What will happen that will force Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) to send the Saviors to all three communities?

It might be related to the Season 7 finale, in which Gregory (Xander Berkeley) was on his way to visit Simon (Steven Ogg.) He planned on telling the Saviors exactly what was going on at Hilltop. He will also tell them about Rick and Maggie’s (Lauren Cohan) plan. As everyone knows, the Kingdom is also involved in the upcoming war.

There is also the issue of what happens in The Walking Dead Season 8 premiere. Rick ends up going to the Sanctuary. It is reported that he blows part of it up, leaving massive damage. Negan won’t be very happy, that’s for sure.

Even though it appears that Negan and the Saviors might get the upper hand in Season 8, Episode 3, don’t expect it to last. There is a rumor that Negan’s baseball bat, Lucille, is set on fire. This should be an unforgettable moment and fans can only imagine what his reaction will be to the brazen act.

The Walking Dead Season 8 returns to AMC on October 22.

