‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Alice Hit By A Car, Crystal In Hiding, & Victor Offers Gloria A Job

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Tuesday, October 3 reveal Gloria (Judith Chapman) will take a few minutes to catch up with her son, Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Gloria will suggest that Kevin should start dating soon, but he will avoid the topic. Y&R spoilers indicate that Kevin asks his mother if she is dating anyone, which of course, she avoids the question. They agree to visit each other in the next few months.

At the club, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) receives a phone call from this bank. Young and the Restless spoilers state that the bank has no idea how the money disappeared from his secure account, but will look into it and get back to him. While Nick waits for the bank to call him, Nick spots Kevin and apologizes for crashing Chloe’s (Elizabeth Hendrickson) funeral.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Victor calls Gloria for a meeting. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that when she arrives the Mustache hints at a job he may have for her. Nick sees Gloria with his dad and concludes that Victor’s (Eric Braeden) partner must be Gloria. Of course, the Y&R viewers know that Kevin is Victor’s mysterious money thief.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) has a chat with Victor about Zack (Ryan Ashton). She will admit that there’s something about Zack that she doesn’t trust. Victor advises her to trust her instincts and not to be so trusting of others.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon (Sharon Case) will ask Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) what’s next for her. Sharon gives her the heads up that she is calling the police so she can get out of town. Paul (Doug Davidson) will be shocked to learn that Alice was involved in the sex ring.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Paul promises Crystal that he will make sure she is safe. However, she must enter the Witness Protection Program. Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) tells Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) goodbye.

Meanwhile, Leon (Renes Rivera) calls Zack to tell him that the girls are at a secure location so that the police won’t find them. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Zack calls Alice to tell her to take the envelope that is waiting for her in the car outside. Once she gets in the car, she finds an envelope with a wad of cash.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Leon’s arrival will spook her and she decides to run. Alice is mowed down just as she tries to get out of the car to run away from Leon. It looks like the sex ring storyline may be wrapping up soon. Let’s hope slippery Zack gets everything he deserves.

