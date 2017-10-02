‘The Real Housewives Of Santa Barbara’ Is Reportedly Being Added To Bravo’s Lineup

The Real Housewives of Santa Barbara may soon become Bravo’s third California-based version of their Real Housewives franchise.

While the network has not yet revealed plans to add the city to the likes of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, the Potomac, Dallas, Orange County, New Jersey, and New York City, a new report claims fans can expect to see the new series premiere on Bravo sometime in the coming years.

On October 1, LALATE revealed that the network behind the successful Real Housewives series, NBC Universal, was reportedly planning to launch The Real Housewives of Santa Barbara as early as next year after rumors of the potential series first began swirling years ago.

As the outlet explained to readers, the series is expected to be based out of the Montecito area, which is home to several notable celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Tom Cruise, Michael Douglas, Ellen Degeneres, Steve Martin, John Travolta, and Bruce Willis.

According to the report, rumors of The Real Housewives of Santa Barbara first began swirling online six years ago, around the time Bravo launched the popular Beverly Hills version of the franchise. As fans will recall, Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle and Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, Adrienne Maloof, and Camille Grammer were included in the debut cast of the show.

LALATE claimed that while there was a possibility of The Real Housewives of Santa Barbara happening years ago and casting was allegedly conducted, the series never came about. Then, two years later, Joseph Ferraro was reportedly tapped by Bravo and some time later, he allegedly oversaw the development of The Real Housewives of Dallas.

Currently, the casting company behind The Real Housewives of Dallas is reportedly working on the casting for The Real Housewives of Santa Barbara.

Although fans will likely have to wait some time for a confirmation from Bravo in reference to The Real Housewives of Santa Barbara, LALATE said that fans may see a number of familiar faces on the show if the series comes to air.

Cancelled versions of the Real Housewives franchise include The Real Housewives of D.C. and The Real Housewives of Miami.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]