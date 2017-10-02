‘World Of Warcraft’ Events For October Include Hallow’s End, Weekly Bonuses

World of Warcraft developers and players will celebrate 13 years of operation next month. After releasing in 2004, the popular MMORPG is still active with annual events like Hallow’s End and even weekly holidays providing different in-game bonuses. In the month of October players will have another chance to obtain rare mounts, toys, and items when the yearly Halloween celebration begins.

Until October 6, though, players can still finish up activities for Brewfest. The full list of events for October is posted on the official site. Complete races and daily quests to earn Brewfest Prize Tokens. Players can use this currency to buy special Brewfest clothes, sign up for the Brew of the Month club, and unlock special Brewfest toys. There are event battle pets and heirloom upgrades available for the tokens.

Of course, World of Warcraft players can also experience the monthly Darkmoon Faire in October. The Darkmoon Faire is currently open with a number of carnival games, quests that can be repeated, and other ways to earn Darkmoon Prize Tickets. Special crafting quests and races are also available on the island. Those that save up enough tickets can buy battle pets, toys, transmogrification armor, and even mounts. The newest mount is the Darkmoon Dirigible rocket which costs 1,000 Darkmoon Prize Tickets.

On October 18, the annual Hallow’s End event returns to Azeroth. Players can queue for The Scarlet Monastery dungeon to face The Headless Horseman. Each day, players that defeat him will earn a Loot-Filled Pumpkin which may contain special Hallow’s End items like The Horseman’s Reins mount.

Visiting candy buckets, completing quests, and defeating The Headless Horseman rewards Tricky Treats. These treats can buy unique battle pets like the Feline Familiar, toys, and festive masks. The WoWhead database has a useful guide to the World of Warcraft Hallow’s End event including steps on how to unlock “the Hallowed” title from the meta achievement.

October also includes weekly events like The Burning Crusade Timewalking dungeon event and PvP Brawls. Micro Holidays like The Great Gnomergan Run are also around for one day only in October. Fans of the MMORPG should also note that BlizzCon 2017 is just around the corner. As the Inquisitr reported, BlizzCon 2017 starts on November 3. World of Warcraft players that purchase a Virtual Ticket will immediately unlock the Stormwind Skychaser and the Orgrimmar Interceptor flying mounts.

[Featured Image by Blizzard Entertainment]