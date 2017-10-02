‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Spoilers: Episode 2 Synopsis Teased, Rick Grimes Sees Familiar Face

The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 2 title and synopsis has been released. What can fans expect in the second episode of the upcoming season? It turns out that while preparing for “All-Out War,” Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) will encounter a familiar face. Is this a friend or the foe to the ZA sheriff?

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the AMC series.

According to Spoiler TV, the title of The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 2 is “The Damned.” In addition to the title, the synopsis was also unveiled. It reveals that the plan to attack Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors will start to unfold. However, during the battle, Rick ends up seeing someone familiar.

There is debate among fans who the familiar face belongs to. However, the most logical conclusion is someone from Oceanside. The Walking Dead Season 8 spoilers confirmed months ago that the beachside community would make another appearance. It makes sense or else why would they have devoted an entire episode last season to highlight the group?

Oceanside was the focus of Tara’s (Alanna Masterson) stand-alone episode for a reason. It was revealed at the time that the Saviors were involved with what made the group flee their original home. Not only were they forced to leave, but the boys and men were all killed. At the time, Tara didn’t know what was happening back at Alexandria with Negan and the Saviors.

Last season in The Walking Dead, Tara showed Rick where the community was located. They tried to reason with Oceanside and get them to fight. However, things didn’t exactly go as planned. In fact, they were nearly killed by the savage women and children.

With the latest spoilers for The Walking Dead Season 8, will Oceanside be on Alexandria’s side or Team Negan? How will Rick Grimes react to seeing the familiar face and will it affect the outcome of “All-Out War?” What can fans expect from the female community in upcoming episodes?

The Walking Dead Season 8, Episode 2, titled “The Damned” airs on October 29.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]