Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt’s Baby Is Here — See His Name

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed their firstborn on Sunday, and his name is definitely not Speidi. Back in April, The Hills former stars announced via Us Weekly and Instagram that a bundle of joy was on the way. Only a month after, they revealed, also through an exclusive with Us Weekly, that they were expecting a boy.

A couple of weeks ago, Heidi took to Instagram to let everyone know that, after a particularly interesting doctor’s appointment, baby Speidi might be coming sooner than expected. She was already 1 cm. dilated back then. Finally, on Sunday — 19 days before her due date — at 3:06 p.m., the couple welcomed their baby boy, according to Buzzfeed.

“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon.”

The baby was born weighing in at 6 lbs 12 oz and has blue eyes and blonde hair, but that’s not the details that fans were asking for. Fans were, of course, asking about Baby Speidi’s real name. This was definitely not a Kailyn Lowry situation — not having a name for Baby Lo even weeks after the boy was born — as Spencer announced back in August that the couple had settled on a name for the boy although it wasn’t “as flashy” as he would’ve liked.

Family portrait???? Ready for our son! #9monthspregnant A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

The couple settled for the original, albeit not very flashy, name of Gunner Stone. While Spencer probably pushed for Speidi “at least as a middle name,” he did say the couple reached common ground when choosing the name for the baby.

In a very celebrity fashion, Spencer also confirmed that the baby has an iPhone 8 waiting for him at home, with Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts already set up for the youngest member of The Hills clan. Why the 8 and not the X? Well, the reality TV star didn’t want to spoil his son “too much.”

The couple met on MTV’s The Hills back in 2006 and have been together pretty much ever since. They tied the knot in April 2009. Their reality TV careers led them to appear on different shows after The Hills, including Famous Food, Marriage Boot Camp, and Celebrity Big Brother.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]