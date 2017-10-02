‘Big Brother 19’ Houseguests Show Love And Support For Las Vegas Shooting Victims, Urge People To Donate Blood

In the devastating aftermath of Sunday night’s Las Vegas shooting, Big Brother 19 cast members have taken to social media to show their love and support for victims of what’s been described as the deadliest attack in United States history. Not only are former BB19 houseguests offering prayers and words of hope, but some are posting important information regarding where people who want to help those injured in the shooting can donate blood.

Big Brother 19 winner, Josh Martinez, tweeted Monday morning about the terrible incident, writing that “prayers” go out to those who have been impacted by the horrific shooting. He prefaced his message by noting there are “sick people” in this world, referring to the shooter.

Mark Jansen also took to Twitter to express his feelings about Sunday night’s tragic event, saying he is sending his “thoughts and prayers” to all those who were impacted by the shooting. Mark ended his message with the hashtag #PrayForVegas.

The eldest member of the Big Brother 19 cast, Kevin Schlehuber, posted a note on his Instagram page Monday, which said that “…Prayers go out to the Victims of the Las Vegas shooting.” Kevin continued by writing, “May God Bless you all…” and indicated his family and all of Massachusetts send their love to those involved in the incident. Kevin ended his message with the hashtags #LasVegasStrong, #BostonStrong, and #AmericaStrong.

There are sick people in this world prayers go out to the ones affected in Vegas — Josh Martinez (@JOSHMBB19) October 2, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everybody impacted last night in VEGAS #PrayForVegas — Mark Jansen (@realmarkjansen) October 2, 2017

❤️???? #prayforlasvegas A post shared by Kevin Schlehuber (@bb19kevin) on Oct 2, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

BB19’s Raven Walton took to her Instagram page and posted an image of a broken heart with the words “Las Vegas” seen over the wounded heart. She wrote that her “heart broke” when she heard about the unthinkable shooting and sent her “thoughts and prayers” to all those impacted by the tragedy. Raven also posted important information for those looking for loved ones, and for people who want to donate blood to shooting victims.

My heart broke when I heard the news about Las Vegas. My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone effected. ???? A post shared by Raven Walton (@walton_raven) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:41am PDT

Here is some contact information for those looking for loved ones or wanting to donate blood. Please share and pass along this information. ???????? A post shared by Raven Walton (@walton_raven) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:50am PDT

Fitness superstar Christmas Abbott, who made it to the final three with a broken foot during Big Brother 19, tweeted a graphic of a large heart above the Las Vegas skyline. She captioned the image with a message that states, “Love & support for #LasVegasShooting victims…” At the end of her tweet, Christmas urged people to help those who had been injured in the shooting by donating blood.

Love & support for #LasVegasShooting victims & fam. One way to help is by donating blood. ???? pic.twitter.com/Dc7K5kpHbs — Christmas (@christmasabbott) October 2, 2017

Paul Abrahamian, the man who finished second in back-to-back seasons of Big Brother, also jumped onto Twitter Monday morning asking people to donate blood to the Las Vegas shooting victims. He went even further by posting the names and addresses of six locations in and around the Las Vegas area where those who want to help can give blood.

Please donate blood if you can. Why are people so fucked? Why do we need assault weapons? Sending love to the victims & their families. ???? pic.twitter.com/KMflr9YIeH — Paul Abrahamian (@deadskulltweets) October 2, 2017

Paul condemned the shooter’s actions and, using strong, but appropriate language questioned why some individuals are so messed up. Paul further pondered why assault weapons even exist and ended his tweet by writing, “Sending love to the victims & their families” with a black heart emoji ending his message.

At press time, at least 58 people are dead and over 500 injured after gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort on individuals attending a country music festival in Las Vegas, according to NBC News.

The Los Angeles Times reports that Paddock was found dead when a SWAT team entered his hotel room. According to the Times, Sunday night’s shooting is the worst in modern American history.

