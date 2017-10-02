Hugh Hefner Wife: Crystal Harris Releases Statement About His Death, Says He Gave Her Life And Direction

Hugh Hefner’s third wife, Crystal Harris, has finally broken her silence.

Nearly one week after the Playboy founder passed away at the age of 91 at his infamous Playboy mansion, his third wife released a statement to People magazine about the devastating loss.

“I haven’t been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences. I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief,” Crystal Harris said in the statement, which was shared on October 2.

Hugh Hefner was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles and during his memorial service, Crystal Harris was reportedly joined only by Hefner’s key staffers and four children, including Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26.

TMZ shared a photo of Hugh Hefner’s burial sight on Saturday, September 30, and in the image, a couple of flower arrangements were displayed.

Crystal Harris continued on to People magazine in her statement, revealing that her husband was an American hero and a pioneer. She also applauded Hugh Hefner for being kind and humble and noted that she was quite thankful for the love he shared with her and the rest of the world.

“I loved him so much. I am so grateful. He gave me life. He gave me direction. He taught me kindness. I will feel eternally grateful to have been by his side, holding his hand, and telling him how much I love him. He changed my life, he saved my life. He made me feel loved every single day. He was a beacon to the world, a force unlike anything else,” she gushed.

Crystal Harris has not been seen in the days since Hugh Hefner’s death but she did reveal in her statement that she was still at the mansion and able to see the many fans that have gathered at her front gate.

Crystal Harris made her Playboy debut at the age of 24 as the magazine’s December 2009 Playmate and one year later, on Christmas Eve, Hugh Hefner proposed to the model at his home and confirmed their exciting news with his many fans and followers on Twitter.

Around the same time, the iconic publisher spoke to People magazine, revealing that despite the age between them, he and Crystal Harris have a lot in common and complement one another perfectly.

Hugh Hefner continued on to People magazine revealing that while some couples take one another for granted over time, he and Crystal Harris had begun to appreciate one another more and more as they continued to grow closer.

