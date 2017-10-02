How To Catch A Free Charizard, Marshadow In ‘Pokemon Sun’ And ‘Moon’ Events This Month

Trainers have the chance to pick up two free Pokemon in October for their Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon video games. The freebies include the fan-favorite Charizard and a brand new Pokemon called Marshadow.

Catching the two free Pokemon is a breeze, since all you have to do is download them. But, you will have to go on a bit of an adventure to your local stores for the opportunity to do so. Each pocket monster is getting their own distribution event at a U.S. retailer. Once at the store, you’ll need to ask for a special promotional card that’s free to pick up without making a purchase. Each card has a unique code on it that’s needed to download the Pokemon into your game.

Because code card supplies are limited, fans are encouraged to head over to their local participating stores as soon as possible to secure the free Pokemon.

Charizard can be found at Target stores from October 1 through October 14, as long as code card supplies last. It lands in the game at Level 50 holding the Red Card item, which can knock the opposing Pokemon out of the battle upon attacking the card’s holder. This special Charizard comes with the following moves:

Dragon Dance

Flare Blitz

Fly

Earthquake

US Trainers: Soar into a participating Target today to pick up a Charizard for your #PokemonSunMoon game! https://t.co/f1mroSG2BX pic.twitter.com/XODKJkcw4K — Pokémon (@Pokemon) October 1, 2017

Marshadow is lurking at GameStop stores from October 9 until October 23, or until the code cards are all gone. This marks the first time players in the U.S. can catch the new mythical Pokemon. It’s also being distributed at Level 50, and the mysterious creature is the only known Pokemon that’s both a Fighting-type and Ghost-type. Players can look forward to using its dual-type moveset that includes Close Combat, Force Palm, Shadow Ball, and Spectral Thief. Plus, it turns green when it attacks to showcase its “burning fighting spirit.”

Marshadow’s held item is called Marshadium Z, which the official Pokemon website explains in greater detail as follows:

“The Pokémon you’ll receive is ready for action with its signature Spectral Thief attack, which not only does damage but steals the stat boosts of its target. The power of the Marshadow you can get at GameStop doesn’t stop there—it also comes holding its special Z-Crystal Marshadium Z, allowing it to strike hard with its signature Soul-Stealing 7-Star Strike Z-Move!”

To catch Charizard, or Marshadow, you’ll follow the same easy steps. Here’s what to do:

1. At the Main Menu, select the “Mystery Gift” option.

2. Then, choose the “Receive Gift” option.

3. Select the “Get with Code/Password” option. (This step requires an Internet connection.)

4. Enter your unique passcode exactly as shown on the card.

5. Watch as your new Pokemon is transferred to your game. Then, return to the Main Menu.

6. Head over to any Pokemon Center to pick up your brand new Pokemon from the delivery person.

Things to remember:

Make sure your 3DS or 2DS is fully charged before beginning this process, or plug in your system using its A/C adapter. This is a precaution, because your save file can potentially get corrupted if your device loses power in the middle of the transfer.

Before heading over to the Pokemon Center to pick up your brand new monsters, you’ll need an empty space in your party for each one you plan to pick up. You can’t pick up the special delivery with a full party.

Don’t forget to save your game after adding Charizard or Marshadow to your team.

What do you think of the distribution events in Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon this year? Do you like getting free Pokemon via code cards? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Nintendo/The Pokemon Company]