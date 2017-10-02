Tom Petty: Musicians, Celebrities React To Reports Of The Heartbreakers Frontman’s Death

Music fans are reacting to reports of the death of Tom Petty. The longtime Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers frontman reportedly died on Oct. 2 after going into full cardiac arrest, according to CBS News. Petty was found unconscious at his home in Malibu and was rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. Tom Petty was not breathing and had no brain activity and a decision was reportedly made to pull life support shortly after the singer was put on it. The rock icon turned 66 last year. Tom Petty’s death has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to his lead singer and guitarist role with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Tom Petty is known for his work from many of the music industry’s biggest stars, including Stevie Nicks, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, and Roy Orbison.

Tom Petty is beloved by music fans of all generations and genres. As reports of his shocking death were announced, many fans and fellow musicians took to social media to pay respects to Tom, with some noting that the news came hours after the horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed and injured hundreds as country singer Jason Aldean closed his set.

Kid Rock reacted to reports of Tom Petty’s death by writing that he didn’t think this day could get any worse. Kid Rock also thanked Tom for his music and his inspiration.

Just when I thought today could not get any worse…

R.I.P. Tom Petty. Thank you for your beautiful music and inspiration. — Kid Rock (@KidRock) October 2, 2017

Grammy-winning singer John Mayer revealed that Petty was one of his biggest inspirations and that he liked to cover his music because he wanted to know “what it felt like to fly.”

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

???? — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

KISS singer Paul Stanley took to Twitter to recall that Petty opened for his band 40 years ago.

“We have lost Tom Petty,” Stanley wrote. “From our opening act in the seventies to becoming a brilliant songwriter and performer I have loved his music.”

Tom Petty hospitalized, but no official confirmation of his death despite widespread reports https://t.co/vbkhYNokNJ pic.twitter.com/CtW7uQmMKo — LAT Entertainment (@latimesent) October 2, 2017

Many other musicians and stars posted tributes to Tom Petty, including Sheryl Crowe, Charlie Daniels, Spinal Tap’s Michael McKeon, and horror writer Stephen King.

Tom Petty gone? That’s just so wrong. What a bad day this has been, in so many ways. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 2, 2017

This is unbearable. Vegas and now a great music hero has passed. You brought us so much joy, @tompetty. We will miss you. ❤️ #RIPTomPetty — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) October 2, 2017

Rest In Peace Tom Petty ???????? — Rick Allen (@rickallenlive) October 2, 2017

Shocked to hear about Tom Petty dying. RIP — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) October 2, 2017

What the hell is going on today. Now Tom Petty 🙁 RIP a real legend inspiration and icon to us — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) October 2, 2017

OMG Tom Petty I just found out can't believe it — Tom Cochrane (@TomCochraneMUS) October 2, 2017

I only met Tom Petty once. He was a very nice guy with a terrific sense of humor. RIP. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) October 2, 2017

So incredibly sad about Tom Petty. A lovely guy gone way too soon but his music will live as long as our world does. @tompetty Rest in peace. — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) October 2, 2017

Tom Petty’s bandmates from the Heartbreakers have not yet released a statement on his reported death.

You can see Tom Petty performing one of his biggest songs, “Learning To Fly,” in the video below.

[Featured Image by Jerod Harris/Getty Images]