Watch Nuggets Vs. Lakers Preseason Live Stream: How To Watch Online, TV Channel, & NBA Game Odds

Basketball fans will get to watch Nuggets vs. Lakers preseason action with live streaming and televised options to see tonight’s NBA game. It’s a season with higher expectations for both teams with Denver hoping their offseason moves pay off with a playoff appearance. Los Angeles isn’t expected to be in the postseason, but their latest rookie star could be the answer to their struggles over the past several seasons. The two teams will meet up in an NBA preseason matchup from Los Angeles on Monday night, with fans around the nation able to watch the Nuggets vs. Lakers game unfold live streaming online or on television.

The 2017 NBA preseason officially tipped off this past Saturday, with both the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers taking part in the first night of exhibition games. Denver came away with a 108-102 win over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors thanks to their newest star, Paul Millsap. He finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds on 7-for-11 shooting, while Emmanuel Mudiay came off the bench to add 19 points. The Nuggets have to be excited about the season ahead, as they just barely missed the NBA playoffs last season, but look like they should be able to crack into the lower tier of the Western Conference teams this coming season.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers dropped a 108-99 preseason game to the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers’ No. 2 draft pick, Lonzo Ball, put on a show but didn’t quite have the stats that scream out superstar just yet. He played 36 minutes in the game, which was 10 minutes more than any other Lakers player. Ball finished with five points on 2-for-9 shooting to go with eight assists and seven rebounds. Fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma was able to hit 9-of-12 field goals and finished with 19 points to lead the Lakers in the losing effort.

There’s plenty left in the season ahead for the rookie stars to prove themselves. Brandon Ingram could also continue to develop into the sort of star player he was pegged to be when he was touted a few years ago. Lonzo and his father, LaVar, both seem to feel that Los Angeles will make the postseason this coming year, but based on the rest of the Western Conference, that could be a far-fetched claim. Until then, fans will enjoy watching the rookie grow as he battles the NBA’s current stars on a nightly basis.

Tonight’s Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers matchup has a start time scheduled for 10:30 p.m. Eastern Time/7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. This NBA preseason game will be televised live on NBATV within the United States or other participating regions. The game is available in the Denver viewing region on the Altitude channel and in Los Angeles via the Spectrum Sports Net channel as well.

For live streaming of the game, fans have several options to consider. There is no official live streaming website or apps for NBATV, but it is a part of the SlingTV channel streaming service on the “Sports Extra” package. Anyone with a hi-speed internet connection can sign up for a one-week free trial of Sling, select the Sling Orange or Sling Blue channel package, and then add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This will give access to NBATV as well as many other streaming TV channels.

The fuboTV service is another channel streaming service that offers NBATV. Customers can sign up for this service on a one-week free trial basis as well. The service is available for a two-month deal of $19.99 per month and then $34.99 per month after that for customers who choose to stay on board with a subscription.

As far as tonight’s game odds go, there are preseason betting odds available. Currently, the Vegas Insider lists NBA odds favoring the Denver Nuggets around 3.5 to four points on the spread for tonight’s matchup. Tonight’s over/under points total is 218 points between the two teams for the complete game in Los Angeles.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]