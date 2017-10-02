‘The Sims 4’ Console: ‘Cats And Dogs’ Release To Xbox One And PS4 And More DLC Launch Day FAQs Answered

The Sims 4 is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this November and Electronic Arts has provided brand new details about what to expect on the release day as far as in-game and downloadable content (DLC) go.

According to the updated Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ page set up by the publisher, four DLCs released previously for The Sims 4 will be up for grabs on the same day the game arrives to the consoles.

This includes the City Living expansion pack and Vintage Glamour that first came out late last year, and the much newer Vampires, which was launched just last January. The oldest in the bunch is Perfect Patio, first released in 2015, but only the first three DLCs mentioned will be included in The Sims 4 Bundle coming to the Xbox One and PS4.

The console versions of the DLCs will have the same exact features as the ones released for the PC and Mac, which means that pricing will also be on par. However, there are no plans for a Season Pass for the PS4 and Xbox One. What players can expect, though, is a trophy and achievement support, which is yet to be detailed.

Those who already have The Sims 4 DLCs for the PC will not be able to transfer to or reuse them on the Xbox One or PS4 because the content is platform specific. Same goes for save files.

Unfortunately, The Gallery will not be brought over to the Sony and Microsoft consoles, but players will still be able to use the social features where they can share screenshots, stream gameplay via the Xbox One or PS4’s built-in functionality, and access the in-game hub.

As to what console fans can expect after the launch of The Sims 4 in the PS4 and Xbox One, EA says that they will be “revisiting The Sims 4 DLC lineup to bring some of your favorite” expansions and promises to share more information in the coming months.

With regards to free game updates for the consoles, the studio said that, like the PC and Mac versions, they “aim to update the game periodically with new features and enhancements.”

The Sims 4 heads to the Xbox One and PS4 on November 17, which is a week after the release of the Cats and Dogs to the desktop version of the game, but The Sims global community manager Amanda Drake and game producer Michael Duke revealed on Twitter that the DLC will not be made available to the consoles anytime soon since a lot of work needs to be done first to port it over.

[Featured Image by Electronic Arts]