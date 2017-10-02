Luann de Lesseps Slams Sources Dishing About Her Dating Life: ‘RHONY’ Star Reveals What She’s Truly Doing

Luann de Lesseps has been keeping a low profile since filing for divorce from Thomas D’Agostino, as she claimed she was heartbroken over the failed marriage. Even though Luann wanted it to work out, Thomas couldn’t drop his bachelor lifestyle. After filing for divorce, Luann decided to keep silent on social media about how she was doing, but a Page Six report claimed over the weekend that she was dating a ton of people. Luann was shocked to read what sources were saying about her and she’s now defending herself. As it turns out, de Lesseps is now denying that she’s dating a ton of people after filing the paperwork for her divorce.

According to a new tweet, Luann de Lesseps is responding directly to the website, revealing that the sources that have misinformation about her personal life. She claims she’s spending time with her friends and family in Sag Harbor. She has previously revealed that she loved Thomas D’Agostino, so it doesn’t make sense that she would rush back into dating. On social media, Luann recently revealed that she was celebrating her son’s birthday, so her comment about spending time with her family makes sense.

“Lol! “Tons” of misinformation from your sources… spending my time with family and friends FYI!” she revealed on Twitter, responding directly to the report in question.

My favorite date ????with my boy @noeldelesseps celebrating his birthday ????❤️#21 #happybirthday #Mom #son #love A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Of course, Luann de Lesseps may face plenty of rumors about her romantic situation and her ex-husband. He has already been making headlines for moving on with other women, so these unknown sources may claim that de Lesseps is back to dating as well. However, her social media activity proves that she’s staying at home, doing yoga, and hanging out with her family. She hasn’t even been spotted with any of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars since filing for divorce. Perhaps her children love that she’s staying close to home. They were invested in the marriage as well and they may be devastated that their mother was the subject of cheating rumors and false stories. While de Lesseps has claimed she was faithful, it is possible that Thomas cheated on her during their marriage.

What do you think about Luann de Lesseps’ decision to slam the tabloid about her dating life? Are you surprised that she’s denying dating men after her decision to file for divorce in August?

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]