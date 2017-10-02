‘Alaskan Bush People’ Noah And Bam Bam Reportedly Leave Mom Ami Alone To Die

Alaskan Bush People stars Noah and Bam Bam have left their mother’s side and are enjoying life touring around the country, even as their mother lay dying of Stage IV lung cancer, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

Ami Brown’s battle with lung cancer has been well-documented in the media, and it appears that the 53-year-old will be succumbing to her illness any day now. Meanwhile, fans, and haters, of the show have noticed that Noah and Joshua (“Bam Bam”) have been anywhere but their mother’s California hospital room.

A fan snapped a photo of a man who appears to be Bam Bam, posing for a selfie reportedly shot at a convenience store in Cortez, Colorado. The photo has since been uploaded to the Alaskan Bush People anti-fan site “Alaskan Bush People Exposed,” which purports to expose the show as fake.

If that’s really Noah, and it was really shot in Colorado in recent days, that puts him hundreds of miles from his mother’s deathbed.

