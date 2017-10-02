Jax Taylor’s Girlfriend Brittany Cartwright Returns To Her ‘Happy Place’ Amid Split Rumors

Jax Taylor’s girlfriend visited her happy place over the weekend, but unfortunately for her boyfriend, Brittany Cartwright’s happy place wasn’t with him.

As the Vanderpump Rules couple continued to face rumors of an impending split, Brittany Cartwright traveled home to Kentucky with her friend and co-star, Scheana Marie, and while there, the reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress, shared numerous photos of herself and her friends on Instagram.

After taking in the sights of her town, Brittany Cartwright revealed to her many fans and followers that Kentucky was her “happy place” before attending the wedding of a friend.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been facing rumors of a possible breakup for the past several months and recently, they’ve been admittedly spending time apart. While the two reality stars spent time with one another over the summer as filming continued on the sixth season of Vanderpump Rules, they have since been traveling with their friends as they enjoy some time apart.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine last week, Jax Taylor said that because he and Brittany Cartwright live together, film together, and work together, they needed a break. That said, their break did not at all mean that they were no longer dating. Instead, they were simply enjoying time with their friends as they prepared to reunite in Los Angeles at a later date.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright???? (@brittany) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:14pm PDT

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright filmed their spinoff series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, at the end of last year and over the summer, the series aired its first season on Bravo TV. Months later, the couple reunited with their co-stars and began to film the upcoming sixth season of their hit reality show, Vanderpump Rules.

To see more of Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, and their co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Katie Maloney, and Tom Sandoval, tune into the upcoming sixth season of Vanderpump Rules when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year.

No word yet on a second season of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/Bravo]