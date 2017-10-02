Who Is The Richest ‘Real Housewives Of Dallas’? Net Worth And Salaries Revealed

The Real Housewives of Dallas is the newest member of the Housewives franchise, but that doesn’t mean the ladies on the show don’t already have sizable bank accounts. The cast in Dallas spend just as much time as their counterparts in lavish mansions, and their closets are filled with tons of designer clothes, but just how much is each one of these women worth?

Luckily, Romper.com did some digging, and they discovered that these socialites all have plenty of money to spend.

Cary Deuber — Estimated $1.5 Million

The registered nurse first assistant and her husband, Mark, may have the lowest net worth on the list, but the estimated $1.5 million figure is a total anyone would be proud to see on their ATM receipt. The couple built their fortune thanks to Mark’s plastic surgery practice, and Deuber has an injectables practice of her own. The number comes from the-net-worth.com, so it may be far from accurate, but there’s no doubt that this family has a decent nest egg.

LeeAnne Locken — Estimated $2.5 Million

Different websites put Locken’s net worth in between $1.5 and $3.2 million, so it is probably somewhere in the middle of those totals. The former pageant queen and carnie reportedly has made the majority of her fortune in acting.

D’Andra Simmons — Estimated $3 Million

One of the two new wives this season on the Real Housewives of Dallas, Simmons, and her husband photojournalist Jeremy Lock, have a reported $3 million in their bank account. It seems that part of that money came from an inheritance, but Simmons also works in her mother’s company, Ultimate Living, and has her own skincare line called Hard Night Good Morning.

Who is ready for tonight's episode of #RHOD I know I am! Who will be watching?! ????????❤️ ???? by my amazingly talented husband @jeremytlock A post shared by D'Andra Simmons (@dandrasimmons) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Brandi Redmond — Estimated $3.5 To 4 Million

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader is now a stay at home mom, but her husband Bryan works for the real estate company Suntex Ventures. His career has helped the couple build their net worth, which should make Redmond a big fan of the “what’s yours is mine, and what’s mine is yours” rule of marriage.

Kameron Westcott — Estimated $4.5 Million

The other newbie this season, Westcott comes from the prominent Dallas Westcott’s, and that name apparently means old money in the Texas city. On top of family money, Westcott’s husband Court is a venture capitalist and has contributed to the family’s wealth. Westcott is also a budding entrepreneur and has plans to launch her own line of organic pink dog food.

Stephanie Hollman — Estimated $18 Million

Who knew making lockers could be so lucrative? Hollman and her husband, Travis, have amassed an amazing fortune thanks to Travis’ family business making lockers for every place from stadiums to fitness centers. Hollman, a former social worker, is now a stay at home mom, while Travis likes to spend money on random houses at auction.

I mean, I don’t want them to go to waste! ????Cheers #RHOD A post shared by Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:42pm PDT

[Featured Image by Bravo]