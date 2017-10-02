‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Nicole Returns With Troubling News, Plus Bill Gives Ridge A Stern Warning

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the next two weeks reveal trouble is brewing for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes’ Wood) relationship. If Liam continues to shower Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) with attention, Steffy could get the wondering eye.

According to Soap Central, Bill may have a plan up his sleeve to steal Liam’s wife from him. Steffy seems to feel sorry for her father-in-law and wants to help him mend his relationship with Liam. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest when Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) reveals she isn’t interested in reconciling with Bill, he sets his sights on another beauty —his daughter-in-law, Steffy.

B&B spoilers indicate that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will shower Brooke with attention, hoping that it will convince her to leave Bill for good. Bill gets wind of it and gives the dressmaker a stern warning. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Bill doesn’t want Ridge anywhere near his wife.

Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will be more determined than ever to bring Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) down. She doesn’t think Quinn deserves a luxurious lifestyle that being Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) wife brings. Can Sheila prove that Quinn is a liar and a cheater? We’ll see this week on Bold and the Beautiful.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Nicole Avant (Reign Edwards) will visit Los Angeles. She will bring shocking news from Paris. The buzz on social media is that Nicole will reveal that she and Zende Forrester (Rome Flynn) aren’t on the same page about starting a family. It’s likely that she just wanted to come home to visit her mother to take her mind off things.

Maya Forrester (Karla Mosely) will not be happy about her sister’s visit. Bold and the Beautiful viewers should remember that she urged Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) to send Zende to the Paris office to create distance between Lizzie and her birth mother.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that trouble could be brewing for Zende and Nicole. It’s possible that she could be on her way back home soon and announce she and Zende need some time apart. Do you think B&B will recast Zende? Will Bill and Steffy have an affair?

