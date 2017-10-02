Las Vegas Shooting Conspiracy Theories Surface, Illuminati & Area 51 Among Them

Following the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday night, several conspiracy theories have surfaced. It hasn’t been 24 hours since suspect Stephen Paddock opened fire on concertgoers attending a country music festival, firing several rounds off from his hotel room at Mandalay Bay. Paddock, 64, who was found dead by police following an apparent suicide, had more than 10 rifles in his hotel room.

So far, 58 people have been confirmed dead and an additional 500-plus were left injured, the severity of those injuries varying from minor to critical.

After hearing the news and putting all of the pieces together, several people have been questioning the story, wondering if there’s more to it than what law enforcement has reported. It is important to note here that these curiosities are made up of “hypothetical” arguments and speculation, which have been circulated, talked about, and debated on social media for the past several hours.

Some people were quick to point out that the shooting occurred near the Luxor Hotel on the Vegas strip. Since the hotel’s architecture is a pyramid, which is a known symbol of the Illuminati, this stirred up a ton of chatter.

“The Luxor is known as the Egyptian themed casino with the pyramid that has the illuminated apex and obelisk nearby. These symbols are of great usage to the ‘Illuminati’ who subscribe to many of the magickal and esoteric concepts of ancient Egypt and its mystery schools that shared these ideas only to the initiates deemed worthy,” the Illuminati Watcher explains.

“It didn’t help anything to find out the shooting took place on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay- a number significant in Freemasonry as the 2nd to last degree of initiation,” the site adds.

For those who are unfamiliar with “Freemasonry,” it’s basically a fraternity, according to CBS News.

“Simply put, it’s the world’s oldest and largest fraternity. Its membership is a Who’s Who of world history — George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, Winston Churchill, Mozart, Davy Crockett, Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Houdini, Gerald Ford, Henry Ford, John Wayne, even Colonel Sanders. If you want to be a Mason, you can petition a local lodge for membership. You’ll need to demonstrate good character and belief in some sort of Supreme Being. Oh, and in almost all lodges, it’s men only.”

Many have associated Masons with the Illuminati, and Twitter has lit up with posts about one of the performers at the country music festival being a freemason.

The following photo suggests even more reasons why people are connecting the Illuminati to the Las Vegas shooting.

In addition to this, several people have been talking about information going out over the police scanners last night. There have been tweets talking about “more than one shooter,” which may have been a thought at one point in time. Although law enforcement confirmed that Paddock acted as a “lone wolf,” social media has other thoughts.

Another thing that has people scratching their heads is the story about a woman who was seen pushing through the crowd trying to leave just before shots were fired. A concertgoer named Brianna told News3LV that the woman was telling people at the concert that they were “all going to die tonight.”

“She started messing with another lady and told us that we were all going to die tonight,” Brianna told the outlet. “We went back up to the room, and as soon as we reached the room from the concert venue, we just heard constant shootings. At first we thought it was fireworks, but then it was — it was shooting.”

Below are some tweets about the shooting and the Illuminati.

