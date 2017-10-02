Watch Redskins Vs. Chiefs 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, & Latest NFL Odds

As NFL’s Monday Night Football arrives tonight, fans will watch Redskins vs. Chiefs live streaming online and televised game coverage. Kansas City is already off to an undefeated start to their 2017 NFL season, while the Washington Redskins have started to turn the corner as they look to contend in the NFC East division. Here’s a look at tonight’s matchup, including NFL game odds, start time, television channel, and how to watch the Redskins vs. Chiefs 2017 game live streaming via an online feed.

Coming into tonight’s matchup, the Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) have been at the top of the NFL power rankings list since the latest NFL season’s start. They now have wins over at least two possible playoff teams in back-to-back weeks with a big opening week win 42-27 at the New England Patriots. In Week 2, they outlasted the Eagles 27-20 and then followed that with a 24-10 win over the Chargers last week. Rookie Kareem Hunt leads the NFL in total rushing yards with just over 400, which has been eerily similar to last year’s Cowboys’ running back. Now the Chiefs will take on another potential test in a Washington Redskins squad that’s currently on a two-game win streak.

The Redskins certainly have looked like they could contend this coming season based on wins over teams with high expectations or surging profiles. After an opening week loss against the Eagles 30-17, the Redskins took down the Rams on their home field 27-20 and then the Raiders 27-10. However, can they solve star rookie running back Kareem Hunt and the Chiefs on Monday night? Hunt, along with veteran quarterback Alex Smith, has given the Chiefs a powerful one-two combo that has made them a tough opponent so far this season.

The Odds Shark website lists the Chiefs as tonight’s NFL game odds-on favorites to win, with the point spread at a touchdown in their favor. The Chiefs are -300 to -325 favorites on the moneyline with the visiting Redskins priced as +250 underdogs. For over/under bettors, tonight’s points total is at a consensus of 48 points for the game, as of this report.

Keep in mind that Kansas City is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games and the total has gone over in four of those games. The total has also gone over in 17 out of the last 25 Redskins’ games, but Washington is 0-5 in their last five meetings with the Chiefs. With the game in Kansas City on Monday evening, it could mean they fall to 0-6 all-time against one of the best teams in the league right now.

The Washington Redskins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game is slated to begin at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday night. Live televised game coverage is available on the ESPN channel. United States cable and satellite subscribers who have ESPN as part of their channels can also use WatchESPN website or mobile apps to see the game live streaming online. The apps are available for mobile phones, tablets, video game players, or streaming media players, including Amazon’s Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, among others.

In addition, the SlingTV channel streaming service will also carry a live stream feed for tonight’s Monday Night Football game. SlingTV offers ESPN as part of their Sling Orange channel lineup, which new customers can sign up for an enjoy for free for one week. Customers can also opt for Sling Blue and add the “Sports Extra” channel package, including ESPN, to see the game. More details are available at the Sling.com website about signing up and using this channel streaming service to watch tonight’s Redskins vs. Chiefs 2017 NFL matchup.

[Featured Image by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images]