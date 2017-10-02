‘RHOC’ Star Shannon Beador Opens Up About Her Connection To The Las Vegas Tragedy

Shannon Beador woke up to the terrible news this morning that there had been a mass shooting in Las Vegas. Like so many other people around the country, she was devastated to learn that innocent concert-goers had been the target of the shooting. Shannon decided to open up on social media about her relation to the incident. While Beador wasn’t present at the concert or was in Las Vegas at the time of the shooting last night, Beador revealed that she had just been in the city a few weeks ago.

According to a new Instagram post, Shannon Beador reveals that the family had traveled to the city to celebrate her daughter Sophie’s 16th birthday recently. They had celebrated at the same hotel, where the shooter decided to open fire from. She even pointed out that some of her friends were in Las Vegas now, but she didn’t clarify whether they were at the hotel during the shooting. Shannon previously posted about her daughter’s birthday party, and they were at the hotel back in June. However, this doesn’t change how close Shannon feels this is to her family. One can imagine this was painful for her to learn.

Prayers for the people in Las Vegas. ???????? We just took Sophie and her friends to the same hotel for her 16th birthday. Some of our friends are there now. So devastating. A post shared by Shannon Beador (@shannonbeador) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:34am PDT

Based on her Instagram post, one can imagine Shannon Beador quickly reached out to her friends to inquire about their safety. If they are still in Las Vegas and possibly staying at the same hotel as the shooter, Shannon may want to hear that her friends are safe. On social media, Beador did share photos from her daughter’s birthday party just months prior. One can imagine that they weren’t thinking about their safety, a shooter or any form of violence just a few months ago when they were celebrating Sophie. Now, Shannon may be concerned about their safety if they go back to that same hotel given what happened there yesterday.

