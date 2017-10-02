Sorry Lea! ‘Real Housewives’ Scouting Locations And Stars In Florida, But Not In Miami

Bravo is looking to expand its Real Housewives franchise yet again, only this time they’re returning to the Sunshine State. Although Florida will once again play host to the hit reality series, producers will not be setting up shop in Miami. Which city in Florida are producers targeting for a new setting?

According to TMZ, there are three potential destinations for the new Real Housewives franchise. The network has not settled on a location just yet, but they are considering Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach. Bravo execs are also looking for casting directors in Florida to help establish the new series.

There’s no telling which city will land their own show, but it is clear that Bravo wants nothing to do with Miami. The Real Housewives of Miami enjoyed three seasons before bad ratings spelled its end. The series starred the likes of Lea Black, Joanna Krupa, and Larsa Pippen but failed to attract enough viewers to merit a fourth season.

According to Jezebel, producers will settle on the city that offers the most compelling storylines. As Real Housewives fans are well aware, Boca Raton has been a rumored destination for the series for so long it’s become a standing joke on the show. West Palm Beach is also an attractive option, especially given how it has already been mentioned throughout the last season of RHONY. Fort Lauderdale would be another safe bet, as long as they could find enough drama to attract fans.

There are, of course, a lot of options when it comes to Florida, and it’s entirely possible that producers will shift their focus to another area of the state. After all, it sounds like they’re more interested in storylines and drama than particular settings.

Bravo has not released any details about their expansion plans. With the series already looking for casting directors, it’s a safe bet that things will move quickly and the network will announce the new location before long. The new series comes a year after Bravo expanded with The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas. Here’s to hoping the next venture in the great state of Florida pans out.

[Featured Image by Bravo]