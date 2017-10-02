Adrienne Maloof Speaks Out About Returning For ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Season 8

Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer sparked rumors of a return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in July when they attended a cast trip to Las Vegas.

Although Bravo TV has not yet confirmed news of the women’s return, Adrienne Maloof was asked about the possibility during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight and suggested it could happen by explaining that “stranger things have happened.”

Describing her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars as her “sisters,” Adrienne Maloof said that things between them were “good, so far,” and also addressed Camille Grammer’s potential return.

“You have to stay tuned. I don’t want to spoil it,” Adrienne Maloof explained, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on October 2.

As fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will recall, Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer starred in full-time roles during the very first season of the show in 2011. At the time, Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, Taylor Armstrong, and Kyle Richards were also seen in full-time roles.

While Adrienne Maloof and Camille Grammer’s possible returns to the show have not yet been confirmed, it is pretty safe to assume that the ladies will at least be seen in guest-starring roles during the series’ upcoming eighth season.

While Adrienne Maloof appeared to have rejoined her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars just once during filming on the eighth season of the show, Camille Grammer has been photographed with her co-stars numerous times, which many have taken as a big hint at a full-time return. As fans may have noticed, Grammer has been posting images of herself and her co-stars throughout production and recently traveled to New York City with the ladies.

Camille Grammer also posted a photo with Kyle Richards on Instagram weeks ago.

Adrienne Maloof left The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following the show’s third season after coming to blows with her former friend, Brandi Glanville, who reportedly dropped a bombshell during filming that Bravo TV ultimately removed from the show’s footage.

Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, and Dorit Kemsley, are expected to return to Bravo TV for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 sometime later this year.

