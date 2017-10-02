Kylie Jenner Spent $70,000 On Wardrobe For Her Unborn Baby, According To Report

Kylie Jenner has reportedly spent nearly $70,000, give or take, on her and Travis Scott’s unborn child – or roughly one-third of what it costs the average American to raise an infant to adulthood.

As In Touch Weekly reports, only the best will do for the 20-year-old first-time mom. According to an insider source close to the family, an excited Kylie has spent hours shopping online for her little girl, as well as hitting up luxury baby stores in the San Fernando Valley. So far, says the source, she’s picked up enough swag to fill an entire closet, and she has no interest in reining it in.

“This is gonna be the best dressed kid you’ve ever seen.”

So far, reports on what, specifically, she’s been blowing her money on are few and far between. But she’s reportedly plunked down 10 grand on a neon plastic sign for her “glam room.”

If you think spending $70,000 in one week on an unborn child is excessive, you’re probably right — at least, statistically. According to CNN Money, the cost to raise a child from infancy to adulthood in the U.S. hovers around $233,000 over 18 years. Kylie has blown a third of that in a week.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

In case you were wondering, just preparing for a baby proper, to say nothing of raising her to adulthood, sets most Americans back a pretty penny. According to Parents, the cost of getting a baby through her first year — including spending on clothes, furniture, food, diapers, and all that jazz — is in the neighborhood of $8,000 and 10,000.

Of course, that’s if you buy everything new and don’t take hand-me-downs from friends, relatives, older siblings, and so on.

Needless to say, Kylie Jenner can afford to purchase everything new.

One expense Kylie will be cutting back on, however, is her lip injections. That’s not because she needs to watch her money; rather, it’s because the jury is still out on whether the type of lip filler injections she gets are safe for pregnant women and their unborn babies.

By the way, the $70,000 Kylie has reportedly spent on her unborn baby is chump change compared to what Beyonce and Jay-Z reportedly dropped on their twins. According to the Daily Mail, the power couple spent $500,000 on their babies’ nursery. And according to Hollywood Life, when you factor in Versace strollers and other excesses, the pair spent close to $10 million on the twins.

Kylie Jenner has a long way to go before she reaches those levels of spending on her unborn baby.

[Featured Image by ABC/Disney Television Group/Flickr/Cropped and Resized/CC BY-ND 2.0]