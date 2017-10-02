‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole & Eric Make Love, Brady Takes Revenge & Exposes Nicole As Deimos’ Killer

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that “Ericole” fans will finally see Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric (Greg Vaughan) make love within the next two weeks. After finding out from Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) that Eric still has feelings for her, Nicole decides to confront him. Eric, being a former man of the cloth, tells Nicole the truth. He admits that he has feelings for her on October 2, but it will be awhile before act on their feelings yet.

Days of Our Lives spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, states that Nicole will show up at Eric’s farmhouse on October 9. She will finally admit that she feels the same way about him. One thing will lead to another and the two will make love, according to the latest spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans can expect Brady (Eric Martsolf) to be livid when he finds out how his brother and girlfriend betrayed him. He will be so angry that he decides to get the ultimate revenge, and he plays the one card that he knows will ruin Nicole’s life forever. Brady knows that Deimos’ (Vincent Irizarry) death is on Nicole’s hands, and he plans to expose her as his murderer.

In the latest #DAYS, Nicole tells Brady that Eric left Salem.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/QSyYTHpP8M — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 27, 2017

Brady’s revenge plot will mean that Nicole will be in a tight spot. She just killed the man who was making everybody’s lives a misery, but thanks to Brady she will surely serve time for his death. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that it is unlikely that Nicole could bear to leave Holly again. She will probably leave Salem again before she is caught by the cops, and go and make a life for her and the baby elsewhere. Thus, Arianne Zucker’s exit storyline would still be open should Nicole ever decide to return to Salem again.

What will Eric’s role be in Brady’s revenge scheme? Days of Our Lives spoilers indicate that now that their love is out in the open, he will choose to support Nicole. He will help her stay hidden and do whatever it takes to keep her and baby Holly safe. However, “Ericole” will be torn apart just as they found true love. What do you think of “Ericole” finally making love? Don’t they have the most perfect chemistry? Should Brady just let his feelings of anger and betrayal go and forgive his brother, Eric, and Nicole?

