Jax Taylor Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Season 6?

Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules is on its way, and Jax Taylor says it’s his worst one yet. Since he is dreading what viewers are going to see in the upcoming episodes, does it mean that the bad boy will leave the show for good?

During a Facebook Live interview with InTouch, Taylor says that he will “probably go into hiding” while the season airs, but that doesn’t mean he is done with the show.

“It’s rough. It’s really, really rough,” said Taylor. “Out of all the six seasons that we’ve done, this was the worst for me. The worst. I’m absolutely dreading it…It’s bad, I mean — there are times where it’s fine but I would say a good 85 percent of it, it’s a rough season.”

After hearing that, fans are wondering just what in the world the bartender could do this season that makes him so uncomfortable about people seeing it. After all, in previous seasons, he’s been involved in pregnancy scandals, been arrested, cheated, and lied.

Jax Taylor seemed to have calmed a bit after starting his relationship with girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, but since he is not looking forward to this season, apparently, he hasn’t completely abandoned his bad boy ways.

During the summer, Taylor and Cartwright appeared in their own spin-off series, Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky, but it didn’t end well. However, the couple is doing fine now; they have both been getting fit and healthy, and they both look “better than ever.” He claims the couple was in a slump, but now they motivate each other.

The premiere date for Taylor and his fellow employees at Sur – Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz, Tom Sandoval, Katie Maloney, and Stassi Schroeder – has yet to be announced. But in a Season 6 sneak peek on Bravo’s Daily Dish, Taylor says this season Schroeder has “learned to make fun of herself, and she’s funny.”

He goes on to say that Schroeder is looking for a man and needs a special, independent guy because she is tough to deal with.

Taylor also claims that the show works so well because everyone in the cast has been friends for so long. Even though producers ask them not to see each other off camera and to save their interactions for filming, Taylor says that is impossible to do because they have all been friends for 15 years.

