‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Traci Helps Ashley, Scott Worries About Abby, & Zach Shows True Colors

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the next two weeks reveal that Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) returns to Genoa City to give Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) a major scoop. Other Y&R spoilers suggest that Scott (Daniel Hall) worries that Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) may be in over her head. Zach (Ryan Ashton) true colors begin to show as Abby notices something is not quite right with him.

The week will kick off with Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck) handing over Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). Young and the Restless spoilers state that Paul (Doug Davidson) will do his best to find the sex ringleader but will come up short. Zach makes a few calls to destroy any evidence that links him to Crystal.

According to Soap Central, Zach will do his best to pretend that everything is okay with Abby. He has been on his best behavior around Abby, so she continues to bat for him and his [fake] dating app to Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Abby gets a feeling that something isn’t right about Zach. Abby ignores her gut feeling about Zach and continues with her relationship, which could put her life in danger.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Scott has a hunch about Zach and gives Abby the heads up about Zach. Scott will tell Abby that she needs to get away from him because he is dangerous. Abby will brush it off and suggests that Scott is trying to ruin her relationship with Zach.

Today on #YR, Ashley changes course to learn Graham's secret and Victoria freezes Phyllis out. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QFypdb28rq pic.twitter.com/WhvhvHbjgU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 12, 2017

Traci will return to Genoa City with stunning news for Ashley. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Traci will make the connection between Graham (Max Shippee) and Ashley’s biological father, Brent Davis. Ashley knows there is something about Graham that she doesn’t trust. Ashley will be shocked to learn that Graham’s father was Brent and he wants revenge on Dina for destroying his parents’ marriage. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest Ashley will have a hard time accepting that Graham is her half-brother.

Do you think Scott will save Abby before she gets in too deep with Zach? Will Traci help Ashley figure out Graham’s revenge plan before Dina gets hurt?

