CBS Legal Executive Has No Sympathy For ‘Republican Gun Toters’ Who Were Las Vegas Shooting Victims

The Las Vegas shooting that took place on Sunday and into Monday is bringing about the best in those who are willing to help and offer assistance, but not everyone is up for giving sympathy. With at least 58 people dead and more than 500 wounded, the deadliest shooting in U.S. history is bringing about shock and sadness from around world. CBS legal executive Hayley Geftman-Gold is not one of those offering sympathy, as she believes the “Republican gun toters” had it coming.

UPDATE at 3:20 p.m. Eastern

Variety is reporting that Hayley Geftman-Gold has been fired by CBS due to her comments made about the Las Vegas shooting victims on Monday. A spokesperson for CBS commented on the matter and Geftman-Gold’s release.

“This individual, who was with us for approximately one year, violated the standards of our company and is no longer an employee of CBS. Her views as expressed on social media are deeply unacceptable to all of us at CBS. Our hearts go out to the victims in Las Vegas and their families.”

The former CBS employee’s Facebook account also appears to have been taken down.

Police are still trying to sort out all of the information they have on the gunman Stephen Paddock as to his possible motive for the shooting. The country music festival held outside of the Mandalay Bay hotel was a lot of fun for everyone until the grand finale, when rounds of gunshots echo through the night air.

According to the Daily Caller, Hayley Geftman-Gold made a post on Facebook that discussed the Las Vegas shooting and even referenced the Sandy Hook school shooting from 2012. At one point, she was responding to someone else in the thread.

“If they wouldn’t do anything when children were murdered I have no hope that Repugs (sic) will ever do the right thing. I’m actually not even sympathetic bc (sic) country fans often are republican gun toters.”

The incident she mentions “when children were murdered” goes to the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children and six adult school staff members were shot and killed.

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

Brandon Morse, who writes for Red State, has since pointed out that Hayley Geftman-Gold has her Twitter account marked as private.

Seems our ‘Las Vegas victims deserved it’ @CBS Legal Exec doesn’t want us reading her tweets. pic.twitter.com/yigA25tHh4 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

The Daily Caller is now reporting that the post made on Facebook has since been deleted, but not by Geftman-Gold.

The legal executive does not work directly with CBS’ news division, but she has been employed by the network since September of last year. CBS has advised Fox News that the network is looking into the matter “and the words posted by the executive.”

Right now, many would think that the Las Vegas shooting is something that would bring about togetherness and support, but it’s not going to come from everyone. Instead of just offering sympathy and help, many are arguing gun laws and how this should have been handled before it actually happened. As for CBS legal executive Hayley Geftman-Gold, her words about “Republican gun toters” is something that will likely be looked at much more in-depth as the days go on.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]