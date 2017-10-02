Hillary Clinton Slammed For ‘Ignorant’ Picture She Paints Of Las Vegas Shooting

Hillary Clinton has stirred up fury online after offering up her thoughts on how much worse the Las Vegas shooting could have been if the gunman happened to clip on a silencer on the end of his gun. This comment came in the midst of people attempting to process the enormity of this tragic event that took the life of over 50 people and sent over 400 to the area hospitals.

Her comment came at a time when a dark cloud hangs over the nation, when people everywhere are experiencing some level of grief for the lives lost today. Hillary’s words, which were seen as a jab at the NRA, weren’t appreciated by many people across social media, Fox News reports.

As Fox News suggests, Hillary hopped on Twitter at a time when the details having to do with the “worst mass shooting in U.S. history” were still emerging. It was not only her timing, but it was also her statement that evoked words such as “ignorant,” “exploitative,” and “irrelevant” from people across social media.

Hillary said, “The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

She continued, “Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

Gun enthusiasts immediately hopped on social media to say that she doesn’t know what she is talking about. Social media users pointed out that she put a lot of faith in a suppressor because if you were to attach it to a firearm, such as the ones used by the shooter, this would only bring the noise level down just a few decibels, as the tweet below explains.

Suppressors only reduce by a few decibels, still same decibel level as a jackhammer. https://t.co/aj0AvJMZwv — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 2, 2017

Hillary’s statement was knocked around by people who know about guns and people who’ve never picked up a gun. Many offered their thoughts about the former secretary of state “exploiting” this horrific situation.

Ignorant, irrelevant and exploitative https://t.co/6XWGQxcDPt — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 2, 2017

According to the New York Post, Hillary suggested that a NRA-backed measure that calls for the elimination of the restrictions on silencers would have made this tragedy even worse if it happened to be in place today. The bill to eliminate these restrictions just happens to be working its way through the House. Hillary used this horrific massacre for her own agenda of not getting this bill passed, critics have claimed today.

Appallingly stupid, and entirely irrelevant, Mrs Clinton She knows nothing about firearms,

and even worse, she doesn't care. https://t.co/SA2dfdTax4 — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 2, 2017

While the exact make of firearms that the Las Vegas shooter used was not revealed, what is known is that the sound of the gunshots was indicative of automatic rifles, which would not have been silenced despite Hillary Clinton’s claim. When authorities entered the shooter’s hotel room, they found “more than 10 rifles,” according to Fox News.

[Feature Image by Patrick Semansky/AP Images]