Meghan King Edmonds’ Step-Daughter Survived The Attack On Las Vegas

Meghan King Edmonds’ husband, Jim Edmonds, took to Instagram on Monday morning to reveal that his daughter, Haley Edmonds, survived Sunday night’s attack in Las Vegas.

After sharing a photo of Haley, a friend, and an older man, Jim Edmonds revealed that his daughter had not be injured during what he said was the “scariest movement imaginable” in Sin City. As the baseball star revealed to his fans and followers, Haley was forced to run for her life as rapid gunfire erupted in the midst of a Jason Alden performance.

“Thank God she is ok,” Jim Edmonds wrote in the caption of his photo, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives on October 2.

Jim Edmonds also revealed in his Instagram post that many of Haley’s friends hadn’t yet been found and asked his audience for prayers.

As for Meghan King Edmonds, she also posted an update on her Instagram page and asked her fans and followers to pray for Las Vegas. In the caption of her photo of Sin City, the Real Housewives of Orange County star said that she and her husband had received a terrifying call from his daughter last night but thankfully, everything turned out okay.

“She was at the Jason Aldean concert and fled for safety along with many, many others, some who were not so lucky,” Meghan King Edmonds revealed.

While Meghan King Edmonds’ step-daughter is safe, the Las Vegas attack has since been deemed as the deadliest shooting in U.S. history after presumed shooter Stephen Paddock left at least 58 people dead and over 500 people injured.

The incident in Las Vegas took place on Sunday night during the third and final night of the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Throughout the event, several country singers, including Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Adam Craig, Josh Abbott Band, Dylan Schneider, Tyler Reeve, and Dee Jay Silver, performed.

