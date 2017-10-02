Jenelle Evans Talks Cheating Days After Wedding And Fans Assume She’s Talking About David Eason

Jenelle Evans is no stranger to relationship drama, as she has been cheated on, lied to and even abused throughout her relationships in the past. Evans has claimed that she has found true love with David Eason, which is why these two got married last weekend. While Evans claims he is perfect for her, others have called him aggressive and some of her friends supposedly worried about her marrying him. So it was odd for some people that Jenelle decided to tweet about cheating and relationships this morning, just one week after tying the knot. Even though Evans claims she’s happy in her marriage, she has previously used social media as a way to slam her ex-boyfriends and even to vent about relationship issues. Therefore, it wasn’t outrageous to think that she could be talking about David.

According to a new tweet, Jenelle Evans revealed that she felt a relationship was wrong if there were two females involved with one male. Since she’s not referencing another man in her tweet, people automatically assumed she was talking about her husband. However, in the past, Jenelle hasn’t held back when she’s hurt so she would have called Eason out on social media for breaking her heart if she had caught him cheating. Plus, David doesn’t have social media so he wouldn’t be able to defend himself against her accusations if this was the case.

“If there’s more than one female involved in your relationship then isn’t something is wrong?! #Truth,” Evans tweeted, to which one person wrote back, “Oh so you’re telling us that David has side b****** will a mistress women lol?”

???????????????????? #ForeverAndAlways A post shared by Jenelle Eason (@j_evans1219) on Sep 26, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

While some fans thought she was talking about David, others felt that she could be talking about Nathan Griffith. Nathan is one of her ex-boyfriends who was caught cheating on her during their short relationship. In her current relationship, Jenelle feels very comfortable and she has expressed no doubts about Eason being faithful to him. While some people have called him controlling, Evans appears to be happy with her choice. No word on who she was actually referring to in her tweet, but it does sound like she was trying to stir up some trouble.

What do you think of Jenelle Evans’ tweet about having two women in a relationship? Why do you think people assume David cheated on her so shortly after their wedding?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]