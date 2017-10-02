The Invictus Games 2017 has been quite special for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, as it marks their first public appearance together. Since the opening ceremony of the multi-day sporting event, royal watchers observing the couple’s every move and interaction, and it quickly became evident that they are head-over-heels in love.

What makes the Invictus Games 2017 even more memorable for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry is the fact that they were joined by the actress’s mother, Doria Ragland. She played third wheel to the lovebirds during the closing ceremony of the event.

At the start of the closing ceremony, Meghan and Harry were seated apart. Prince William’s younger brother was seated together with VIPs and other dignitaries such as Canadian First Lady Sophie Trudeau. However, the 33-year-old royal left his official seat shortly after the start of the ceremony to join Meghan at the luxury box, where she sat with her mother and friends Markus Anderson and Jessica Mulroney, daughter-in-law of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, Us Weekly reported.

An onlooker told the magazine that Meghan and Harry “were sitting next to each other, snuggling, kissing, with their arms around each other.”

Doria, on the other hand, enjoyed watching the performances on stage and was even caught dancing to Bruce Springsteen’s rendition of “Dancing in the Dark,” Yahoo7 reported.

Meghan’s 60-year-old mom flew to Toronto from Los Angeles to support her and Prince Harry on his big event. Doria Ragland’s presence at the Invictus Games 2017 is a sure sign of her approval of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship.

Meghan is very close to her mother, a certified yoga instructor and social worker, whom she credits for her philanthropy.

To close the ceremony, Prince Harry took to the stage to deliver a message as his girlfriend Meghan and her mom clapped enthusiastically with the crowd.

“Right now you’re on a high, at the summit of a mountain many of you thought was too high to climb,” Prince Harry addressed the participants of the games, the Telegraph quoted. “You have done it. This is the moment, right here, right now.”

Prince Harry and his lady love have been drawing attention all throughout the Invictus Games 2017. At the wheelchair tennis match on Monday, the couple arrived together holding hands, giving the crowd a look at their first PDA moment.

The couple interacted with each other with ease, indicating that their relationship is already very serious. Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier commented that their actions could suggest that an “engagement is imminent” and that showing PDA at such a highly publicized occasion would be a “very conscious decision by Prince Harry.”

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle is expected to resume filming Suits in Toronto this November.

