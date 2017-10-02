Bethenny Frankel Reveals She’s In San Juan After Recruiting More Private Planes

Bethenny Frankel has been working around the clock to get supplies, stock planes and send help to the people in need in Puerto Rico. After learning that no supplies, food, water or medication was reaching the island in time, Frankel decided to step up her charity efforts and she has been fundraising money, supplies, and even private planes to ensure people get the help they need. On Twitter, it seems like Frankel has a new update every few hours and she recently revealed that she herself would be flying to Puerto Rico. Just two hours ago, Bethenny revealed that she had safely landed in Puerto Rico and she was shocked at what she saw. In her short tweet, Bethenny Frankel describes destruction, falling buildings, and people in desperate need of food and water. Bethenny herself shared live video of her buying supplies and stocking up for her trip to the island on Instagram live.

“In San Juan. Nuts here w military, destroyed bldgs & desperate people. Offloaded meds to ped. hospital & 25k gift cards to Feeding America,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter, sharing that she was ready to work and get people the help they need and deserve.

Over the weekend, Frankel revealed that she had recruited more private planes to help carry supplies, and this morning she added that more planes had been secured for future trips.

“Locking and loading plane 4. Plane 5 is falling in #workingforpuertorico #thisisacrisis #bstrong,” Bethenny Frankel revealed on Twitter, sharing that she herself had been putting up the funds to get people the help they need.

Many of Frankel’s followers have reached out to her, asking if they can join her on the trip to Puerto Rico to assist. These individuals include registered nurses and healthcare workers, who may be able to provide healthcare in Puerto Rico. While Bethenny may have started with the idea of one plane, people’s generous donations require more planes and more trips. Hopefully, her efforts can help save lives and provide assistance on the island.

What do you think about Bethenny Frankel spending her own time and money to help those in need? Are you surprised she’s been able to recruit so many private planes to carry supplies?

[Featured Image by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images]