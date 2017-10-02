‘Days Of Our Lives’: Deidre Hall Attacked For Sharing Facebook Post About National Anthem Kneeling Debate

Days of Our Lives actress Deidre Hall created controversy on her official Facebook page. It wasn’t something she wrote, but a post that she shared that has some fans freaking out. Find out what the star shared about the national anthem kneeling debate that has people blasting the veteran soap opera icon.

When it comes to political hot topics, people can get passionate. Everyone has an opinion, including celebrities. Sometimes, those in the public eye stay neutral to avoid alienating fans. However, others will occasionally share their thoughts on the subject.

Even though Deidre Hall did not write the post, she shared something that has Days of Our Lives fans in a debate. Some appreciated the thought, while others blasted the actress for spreading a “political agenda.”

The post, which can be viewed at the end of this article, was about a child’s response to kneeling. Instead of it being about respect, the youngster came to the conclusion that America is hurting. All the actress said when sharing it was “happy to pass this along.”

Instead of simply scrolling past it, many people commented. One felt that Deidre Hall should have posted it to her personal Facebook page and not her professional one. Another added that they “liked” the page to be entertained, not to be lectured. Most of the comments were neutral and respectful, even if they disagreed. However, there were a few that blasted the actress for sharing the post.

Some disagreed so much that they used profanity. It created quite the social media scene, and there are a lot of comments. It is not clear if Deidre herself shared this post or if a social media manager was responsible. However, the actress can post and share whatever she likes, even if others don’t agree. There is such a thing as simply scrolling or unliking the page. It is impossible to remain neutral about everything, despite one’s best intentions.

What are your thoughts on the national anthem kneeling debate? Do you think it was inappropriate for Deidre Hall to share the post? Does she have a right to post whatever she wants, whether or not it’s related to Days Of Our Lives?

