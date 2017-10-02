College Football Rankings 2017: Updated Week 6 AP & Coaches Top 25 Polls Features Three New NCAA Teams

After an exciting weekend in college football, rankings for several teams have been adjusted for the NCAA Week 6 AP and Coaches Top 25 polls. Powerhouse schools ranked at the top still include the Alabama Sooners, Clemson Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, and Penn State Nittany Lions. While the top four teams remained unchanged with the usual powerhouses right now, several new teams managed to break into the Top 25 rankings. In addition, Virginia Tech found themselves dropping quite a bit after losing to the No. 2-ranked team Clemson this past weekend. Here’s a look at the latest rankings for both the 2017 Associated Press and Coaches polls.

Most analysts and college football fans are expecting an eventual collision course between the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the nation. Right now that’s Alabama and Clemson, who met in the National Championship Game to decide the title earlier this year. In that game, Clemson’s DeShaun Watson led the Tiger to a national title over a tough Crimson Tide team. The personnel for these two teams has changed quite a bit this season, but both teams are on a roll and off to undefeated 5-0 starts for their season. That could mean another impending matchup down the road, but as of right now USA Today suggests that Alabama has the slight edge in the polls.

In a nationally televised matchup, the Clemson Tigers made it past another big test as they defeated Virginia Tech, 31-17. Also on the college scoreboard, Alabama defeated Mississippi in a huge rout, 66-3. Those results kept the top four teams unchanged for this week’s polls, but there are discrepancies starting at the No. 5 spot. Oklahoma and Penn State also remained undefeated as did a number of other teams in the polls.

Below are the Top 25 rankings with the Coaches and AP Poll teams listed side by side for each number.

Alabama / Alabama Clemson / Clemson Oklahoma / Oklahoma Penn State / Penn State Washington / Georgia Georgia / Washington Michigan / Michigan Wisconsin / TCU Ohio State / Wisconsin TCU / Ohio State Washington St. / Washington St. Miami / Auburn Auburn / Miami Oklahoma St. / USC USC / Oklahoma St. USF / Virginia Tech Louisville / Louisville Utah / USF Virginia Tech / San Diego State Florida / Utah San Diego State / Notre Dame Notre Dame / Florida West Virginia / West Virginia NC State / NC State UCF / UCF

As seen above, both polls agree that Virginia Tech’s first loss of the season has made them plummet. However, the Coaches Poll has them as low as No. 19 compared to No. 16 in the AP Top 25. Several teams managed to gain entry into the top 25 this week too. UCF was not listed in last week’s poll, nor were the Notre Dame Fighting Irish or NC State Wolfpack. All three teams are now part of the lower fifth of the Top 25 but will need to keep winning to stay there.

A few big games loom on the schedule which will see Top 25 teams suffer a loss. The undefeated TCU Horned Frogs, currently ranked No. 8 or No. 10 in the polls, will host No. 23 West Virginia with the Mountaineers looking to score a road upset. Also, No. 17 Louisville battles No. 24 NC State in a Thursday night game from Raleigh, North Carolina, while now-unranked LSU will be trying to bounce back from their recent loss. They visit No. 21 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon.

As far as the College Football Playoffs, the teams in the running for that will officially be announced but according to Heavy, fans will need to wait until Halloween night to see who is in those NCAA rankings.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]