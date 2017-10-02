‘RHOC’ Star Peggy Sulahian Sets The Record Straight On Whether She Had Cancer

The newest member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Peggy Sulahian, is setting the record straight on her cancer scare after fans and fellow cast members seemed confused as to what was really going on with the Bravo star. To clear up any confusion and put the skeptics to rest, Sulahian has finally opened up about her struggle.

After the Vicki Gunvalson and Brooks Ayers cancer hoax back in 2014, RHOC cast members and fans are understandably skeptical anytime the C word is mentioned. When Sulahian revealed she had preventative double mastectomy surgery, the other housewives immediately had questions, but Sulahian was vague with her answers.

She said she had tested negative for the BRACA gene, but still decided to have surgery. She didn’t go into any more detail, and this led many to question whether Sulahian’s cancer diagnosis was legit.

The reality star says she had trouble sharing what she was going through because she had just lost her father. She says she was in denial and wasn’t “speaking clearly.” However, Sulahian recently told HuffPost that doctors found a mass during one of her exams, and she elected to have the double mastectomy to prevent it from spreading.

“It was biopsied and confirmed for cancer,” shared Peggy Sulahian. “As such, and with fear it would spread quickly, I consulted a few oncologists and determined the best course of action was to treat it aggressively and have a double mastectomy. I was scheduled for implants after a period of healing.”

The reality star says that she wants to help raise awareness for breast cancer and encourages women to get screened. She says regular checks and multiple tests are important because you can’t rely on just one.

She explained in her Bravo blog that she had a hard time dealing with the women bluntly asking her if she had cancer, claiming the question made her uncomfortable, and she didn’t like being the “main topic of conversation.” The RHOC star also said that she was surprised the other housewives weren’t showing any support or concern, but instead gave her the third degree.

Sulahian went through the surgery just five weeks before she started filming her first season of RHOC.

There was one cast member that Sulahian felt treated her well. She ended her post by thanking Tamra Judge for her kindness and thoughtfulness.

