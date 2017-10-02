Seattle Seahawks Running Back Chris Carson Has A Broken Ankle

Seattle Seahawks rookie Chris Carson suffered a broken ankle against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night (October 1). The breaking news on his injury situation is a terrible revelation for the young running back, as he had just secured his spot as the starting running back for the team. Now he will have to go through a long rehabilitation period, and the Seahawks will have to figure out what to do about the running game.

A report by NFL.com confirms the bad news, with Ian Rapoport stating that initial tests reveal Carson broke his ankle. There will be an MRI performed to find out the full extent of the damage, suggesting he might be suffering from more than just the broken bone. None of it is good news, and most of the reports are suggesting that Carson could be lost for the season. That’s extremely negative news for the rookie and his teammates, especially with how good Carson has looked through the first four games of the regular season.

There are already Seattle Seahawks rumors floating around about what the team will do if Chris Carson is out for the season. The immediate assumption is that Eddie Lacy will take over as the primary running back, mostly because he is the only completely healthy running back of the original four (including C.J. Prosise and Thomas Rawls). It’s also possible that Rawls could be healthy enough to make an impact in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, but coach Pete Carroll may also give J.D. McKissic a shot after Sunday night.

Through four games this season, Chris Carson had 208 rushing yards on just 49 carries. He averaged 4.2 yards per carry, serving as a weapon in the passing game as well. He has seven catches for 59 yards and a touchdown reception on his stat line. Carson was becoming more of a focal point on offense, including a game against the San Francisco 49ers where he rushed for 93 yards on the day.

More Seattle Seahawks injury updates are likely to come from this situation, including an official report from head coach Pete Carroll who will reveal exactly what has been revealed by the medical professionals. It was immediately obvious that Carson had been injured on the field, with Russell Wilson getting down on the ground with him and the trainers rushing out to his side. Now it is very likely that this is the last time that Seahawks fans will see Chris Carson on the field this season.

