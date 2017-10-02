Hugh Hefner Was Secretly Married To Second Wife Kimberly Conrad Until 2009

At the time Hugh Hefner died, the Playboy founder was married to 31-year-old Playmate Crystal Harris. However, just years before their wedding, Hefner was stuck in a messy split from his second wife, Kimberly Conrad.

According to a new report, Hugh Hefner didn’t officially file for divorce from Kimberly Conrad, the mother of his two youngest sons, Marston and Cooper, until September 2009.

As fans of Hugh Hefner may recall, he married Kimberly Conrad in 1989 but separated from her nine years later in 1998. That said, the couple didn’t end their marriage immediately. Instead, as a Radar Online report revealed on October 2, they reportedly remained trapped in their “toxic marriage” for more than two decades.

In divorce documents filed by Kimberly Conrad in 1998, the Playboy Playmate asked a judge to grant her with joint legal custody of Marston and Cooper while also requesting full physical custody of the boys. As for Hugh Hefner, Conrad asked that he be given nothing more than visitation.

In Hugh Hefner’s own divorce documents, court papers explained that he was willing to pay Kimberly Conrad spousal support of $20,000 per month for two additional years, which would mean that his final payment was likely made around the time he and Crystal Harris began planning for their own marriage.

In Hugh Hefner’s court papers, the Playboy founder pointed out that Kimberly Conrad was 47-years-old at the time and noted that she was in good health and could easily begin supporting herself.

Continuing on to readers, Radar Online revealed that at the time of Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris’ separation, he was required to pay her $40,000 in child support and spousal support in addition to $329,000 in monthly payments, $828,000 in lump-sum payments, and an aggregate sum of $1,157,000.

Following their messy divorce, Hugh Hefner tied the knot with his third wife, Crystal Harris, on December 31, 2012, at the Playboy mansion.

Hugh Hefner passed away last Wednesday at the age of 91 and has since been laid to rest at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles beside the first cover model of his men’s magazine, Marilyn Monroe.

