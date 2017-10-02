Fredrik Eklund Babies: When Are ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Star’s Twins Due?

Fredrik Eklund is currently preparing to become a father, as his twins are growing bigger every day. The Million Dollar Listing New York star revealed that he was expecting twins through a surrogate in early August, as the news of the pregnancy was featured on Million Dollar Listing New York. Fans watched as he learned he would be getting a boy and a girl, and on Instagram, he revealed that the news was true and the surrogate was six months pregnant. However, that is all he has said about the pregnancy, and fans have been asking him to disclose when these babies are due. Instead of providing details about the twins, he has been sharing work updates and sales numbers on social media.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund took the weekend to spend some time at his vacation home in Connecticut. He has revealed that this place is where he goes to unwind and relax, and one can imagine he goes here to prepare for the birth of his twins. After sharing the photo, his fans immediately started asking when the twins are due, as he hasn’t revealed much about when the two babies will arrive. Instead, he has kept the information personal, as he experienced a devastating loss last time he decided to share the news too early.

“Wow. That’s an amazing pic! When are those babies due?” one fan asked Fredrik.

While Fredrik Eklund isn’t sharing the exact due date, fans can figure out that they are due sometime in late October or early November. He has previously revealed that they were six months along in August, which would make the due date in late fall. When the birth happens, it’s possible he won’t be sharing many details until he and his husband, Derek Kaplan, are ready. Plus, the surrogate may want some time to recover in the hospital before the news is shared with the world.

No word on whether the birth will be filmed for Million Dollar Listing New York or if the twins will even be featured on the show. What do you think about Fredrik Eklund not sharing the due date with the world? Do you think it is a wise decision to protect the babies from the public?

