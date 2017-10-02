‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Alice Forced To Help Crystal, Sharon Rewards Her Good Deed?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) will force Alice Johnson (Tamara Clatterbuck) to help bring Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to reunite with Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks). After Alice hands over Crystal to her loving sister, Sharon considers extending an olive branch out to Cassie Newman’s (Camryn Grimes) adoptive mother. According to Soap Central, Sharon may help her get out of the sex ring business and hide her out until Leon (Renes Rivera) and the rest of Zach’s (Ryan Ashton) cronies are behind bars.

On Monday, October 2, Sharon demands Alice help them by calling Leon to deliver Crystal to Genoa City. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Alice was nervous about doing the favor for Sharon, but realized that it was the right thing to do. During the exchange, Alice appeared anxious as she worried about the backlash that would result in her crossing Zach and his crew.

Since Alice helped Sharon bring Crystal home safely, could Sharon feel compelled to help Alice get out of the sex ring business? It certainly looks that way as the duo bonded over their love for Cassie. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon pointed out that Cassie wouldn’t want Alice to be leading these young girls to be abused by men. Deep down, Alice knew Sharon was right. Will she seriously consider a career change?

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Oct. 2-6. Sharon cuts a deal with Alice. https://t.co/ljr9gb0Yy2 #YR pic.twitter.com/4B11fzVCjN — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 30, 2017

The problem is Alice may have trouble getting out of the sex ring. While Alice may believe she is helping these girls by protecting them, she is doing more harm than good. When Zach discovers that Crystal is missing, he will likely lash out at Alice. The Young and Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon could hatch a plan that would keep Alice safe and get her out of the sex crime ring.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Sharon wouldn’t be able to live with herself if she caused Alice trouble with the sex ringleader. It’s possible she will offer to hide her out and offer her help to rebuild her life. Will Alice accept Sharon’s help and turn her back on the rest of Zach’s girls? Will Alice work with Zach and give Sharon up in exchange for her safety?

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS Images]