‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Farrah Abraham Reunites With Former Boyfriend Simon Saran, What Is He Saying?

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran recently spent time together in Europe but when it comes to a romantic relationship, Saran is insisting that they do not have one.

While the former Teen Mom OG couple was majorly at odds for the larger portion of the summer, they have since made amends and according to a new tweet from Saran, they are best friends.

Farrah Abraham embarked on a visit to Greece at the end of last month and around the same time, Simon Saran revealed that he was also in Greece. Although the former couple played coy for a short time in regard to whether or not they were together, Saran ultimately chose to confirm that he and Abraham had allegedly ran into one another as they both enjoyed separate vacations in the area.

While the majority of Simon Saran’s fans and followers didn’t believe that he and Farrah Abraham just happened to run into one another, as they allegedly did in Tulum, Mexico, in August, as well, Saran is sticking to his story and told his audience on October 1 that it was a “small world” as he shared the first photo of himself and the Teen Mom OG star posing with one another.

Ran into my best friend in Greece! Small [world]! #hungry pic.twitter.com/hKl56RY6Bl — Simon (@SimonSaran) October 1, 2017

In addition to Simon Saran’s photo of himself and Farrah Abraham, the real estate agent also re-tweeted one of the reality star’s posts which featured Abraham posing in side-by-side photos with Greece in the background.

Farrah Abraham and Simon Saran began dating years ago but because Simon Saran was not ready to get married at the time Abraham was hoping, they called it quits and proceeded to engage in a number of online feuds before their visits to Tulum, Mexico, and Greece in recent weeks.

Farrah Abraham and her co-stars, including Maci Bookout, Taylor McKinney, Catelynn Lowell, Taylor Baltierra, and Amber Portwood, are currently in production on the upcoming seventh season of Teen Mom OG.

No word yet on when the new installment will air on MTV — or if Simon Saran will play a role on the show.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]