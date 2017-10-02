Duggar Family Fans Share Las Vegas Shooting Stories As Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard Send Prayers On Twitter

Duggar family sent out prayers for Las Vegas shooting victims the first thing on Monday morning. For every natural disaster, attacks, and more, the family posts a message for the people who are affected. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard also took to their Twitter accounts to inspire their followers to pray about this tragedy. However, this time, the Duggar family’s message on Facebook is attracting real stories of the people who have been directly impacted by the shooting.

On Sunday night, a gunman “rained a rapid-fire barrage on a huge outdoor concert festival,” killing more than 50 people and injuring hundreds, according to the New York Times. The Las Vegas shooting is now being called possibly the deadliest mass shooting in American history.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who oversee the posts made on the family Facebook page, made sure to recognize what is happening in Las Vegas first thing in the morning.

“Heartbreaking news out of Las Vegas,” they wrote. “Praying, praying, praying.”

Their daughter and son-in-law, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard, also took to Twitter to show they are thinking of those affected by the shooting.

Praying for Las Vegas after the horrific tragedy last night. — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) October 2, 2017

The Duggars’ post on Facebook is now inspiring their followers to share stories of the night. Many of the fans of Counting On reside in Las Vegas, and they are coming together to show how the shooting is affecting them.

“It’s been a horrible night,” one fan wrote. “I live here and a lot of us have been up most of the night… A friend of a family friend is amongst the dead sadly… And I still have some people who have not checked in.”

Las Vegas Shooting: More Than 20 Killed, 100-Plus Injured, Police Looking for Companion of Dead Gunman https://t.co/0iwPBmwHen pic.twitter.com/y86jpmjC6n — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 2, 2017

Another follower recounted her friend’s narrow brush with death as she thought about going to the concert last night. She said that her friend debated all week on “on taking time off Monday and letting the kids go to school a little late so we could stay and enjoy the entire concert.” She kept hearing “Jesus whispering to me ‘go home daughter go home.'” She managed to escape the tragedy but wrote that she is shaken up.

Other fans also have used this platform to ask those in the area to “donate blood” to help the injured.

The Duggars have not acknowledged or responded to the stories posted on their page.

Derick Dillard, who had pinned his transphobic tweet on top of his Twitter account last night, changed it this morning to reflect the tragedy in Las Vegas.

“The fear of man lays a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord is safe.” (Proverbs 29:25) — Derick Dillard (@derick4Him) September 29, 2017

After his failed attempt at crowdsourcing for his missionary work, attacking transgender teen Jazz Jennings on social media, and supporting extreme right-wing politicians, Derick Dillard has been losing credibility amongst some of his followers.

One of them replied to his tweet above by saying, “I trust God, [but] it’s you I don’t trust.”

