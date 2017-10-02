Mariah Carey Is Told About Vegas Shooting During Live Interview, ‘Good Morning Britain’ Slammed

Everyone is shocked by what happened in Las Vegas last night. Us Magazine shared that Mariah Carey found out about the shooting that killed over 50 people while she was doing an interview on Good Morning Britain and now this show is being slammed for the way that they told her about the news and put Mariah on the spot to try to get her thoughts on the tragedy.

Mariah Carey was simply on the show to promote her upcoming Christmas tour and not to talk about the tragedy in Las Vegas that occurred during Jason Aldean’s performance last night. Then Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid changed tunes and started talking about the tragedy in Las Vegas. It sounds like this was the first that Mariah Carey had heard about the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas.

They asked Mariah Carey her thoughts on what happened in Las Vegas and she spoke out about how it was awful that people were just trying to listen to music when this tragic event occurred. She said that she was praying for the victims and has spent a lot of time in Las Vegas throughout her career. During this interview, Mariah was seen sitting on a couch in front of a Christmas tree, which was perfect to promote her new tour, but not to talk about this mass shooting. The big question is why they didn’t just end the interview and start talking about the tragedy instead of leaving Mariah in the conversation.

Viewers are now slamming Good Morning Britain for the way that they handled it all. They don’t like that the news was broken to Mariah this way or that the media was getting her thoughts in front of a Christmas tree at such a tragic time. After this all, Mariah Carey went to her Twitter account to send out prayers for all of the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas last night.

Thinking of my #Lambily ???????????? A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

[Featured Image by Maury Phillips/Getty Images]