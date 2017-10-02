‘RHOA’ Season 10: Did Kenya Moore Quit The Show Due To Drama With Kim Zolciak?

Kenya Moore filmed for the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year but will the upcoming season be her last?

According to a new report, rumors are swirling in regard to Kenya Moore’s possible exit from the show, revealing that speculation first began after the model and reality star failed to join the rest of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast on a trip to Barcelona, Spain.

At the end of last week, Tamara Tattles told readers that the problems between Kenya Moore and the other women began after her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Sheree Whitfield, Cynthia Bailey, and Eva Marcille, attempted to convince Bravo TV producers to have Kim Zolciak join them in Spain instead of Moore. However, even after Kim Zolciak announced that she had opted out of the trip at the last minute, Moore didn’t travel to Spain.

Around the time that Kenya Moore reportedly chose to avoid the trip and her co-stars, Us Weekly magazine revealed that model turned actress Eva Marcille had been announced as a new member of the series. Still, despite Moore’s absence during the trip, a source close to production has confirmed to the magazine that Moore has not quit her role on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, nor has she been fired from the show.

The magazine also said that Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak have been at one another’s throats throughout the 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after Zolciak alleged that Moore’s June marriage to Marc Daly was a sham.

According to a magazine source, Kenya Moore hasn’t exactly been in the good graces of Bravo TV due to her refusal to have her husband appear on the show. As the insider explained, the network could be playing hardball with Moore by limiting her appearances on Season 10 in an effort to convince her to expose her marriage.

“Kenya is a newlywed and has to respect her new husband’s wishes to not be part of the show,” the insider noted.

To see more of Kenya Moore and her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Kim Zolciak, and Cynthia Bailey, don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

