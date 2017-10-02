Las Vegas Massacre Is Worst Mass Shooting In U.S. History: Here Are The Others

The nation woke up on Monday morning to find out that there was a new deadliest mass shooting in United States history as Las Vegas was in complete chaos. A gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire on the Vegas strip late Sunday night and has left at least 58 people dead and more than 400 injured. As this horrific event continues to unfold, many are being reminded of the other mass shootings from the past.

As reported by CNN, the gunman was stationed in a hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel as he opened fire on the Sunday night concert. More than 22,000 concertgoers were watching Jason Aldean as gunfire simply started pouring down on them from above, and they had nowhere to hide.

It took police about 10 minutes to get to Paddock’s room, where they blew open the door to get to him. However, he was already dead by the time they entered the room.

Police are still investigating the scene on Monday morning after the massacre took place at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. The number of people who died is likely going to rise, but it has already taken the title of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history. Here are some of the others on the list.

Pulse Nightclub — June 12, 2016

Just last year, 49 people were shot and killed inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando after gunman Omar Mateen walked in and opened fire. Fifty-three others were wounded during the massacre, which was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history until the horrible tragedy at the Las Vegas concert.

Sandy Hook Elementary School — December 14, 2014

The five-year anniversary of this horrific day is approaching, and it was when 20-year-old Adam Lanza entered the school and just started shooting. Twenty children between the ages of 6- and 7-years-old were killed as were six adult staff members at the school.

Virginia Tech — April 16, 2007

Terror rang out in mid-April of 2007 when VA Tech senior Seung-Hui Cho committed two separate attacks which left 32 people dead and 17 others wounded. Until Pulse nightclub, the Virginia Tech massacre had been the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Columbine High School — April 20, 1999

While it may not be the deadliest mass shooting, it is one of the most well-known after Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris killed 12 students and one school teacher while injuring 21 others. Not only did they bring numerous guns into the school, but they also had plans to detonate firebombs as well as almost 100 explosive devices.

Luby’s Cafeteria — October 16, 1991

George Hennard sat behind the wheel of his pickup truck and drove it straight through the window of the restaurant in Killeen, Texas. After stepping out of his vehicle, Hennard opened fire and killed 23 people while injuring another 27 before taking his own life.

Looking back at the exact numbers of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history.

Las Vegas: 58-plus killed

Pulse: 49 killed

Virginia Tech: 32 killed

Sandy Hook: 27 killed

Luby’s: 23 killed

San Ysidro, California (1894): 21 killed

Austin, Texas (1966): 18 killed

San Bernardino, California: 14 killed

Edmond, Oklahoma (1986) 14 killed

Fort Hood, Texas (2009): 13 killed

Binghamton, New York (2009): 13 killed

Columbine High School: 13 killed

Wah Gee gambling and social club, Seattle (1983): 13 killed

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania (1982): 13 killed

Camden, New Jersey (1949): 13 killed

The deadliest mass shooting in United States history is not what people were expecting to wake up to on Monday morning. For hours, days, and weeks, the investigation is going to continue as to what could have possibly led the gunman to perform this massacre in Las Vegas. The early numbers turned this in the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, but that doesn’t make the others on this list any less tragic.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]