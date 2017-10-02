‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Another Couple Ties The Knot? Galen Gering Hints Rope Wedding

Days of Our Lives spoilers tease chaos in Salem after someone barged into the double wedding. Abigail and Chad will proceed with the wedding, but Sonny and Paul would have to delay tying the knot until they get to the bottom of the Will situation. Chabby and Paulson issues aside, spoilers hint there could be another couple in Salem which might walk the aisle soon.

Galen Gering who plays the role of Rafe Hernandez shared a picture of him wearing a tuxedo and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) was clearly wearing a wedding gown. Days of Our Lives spoilers make no mention of a wedding between the couple, and it is yet to be revealed if Rafe and Hope will be part of a dream sequence or a real wedding.

Gering shared the picture through his phone app. Given the current situation between Rafe and Hope, it seems unlikely for the couple to get married. Hence, the wedding picture might be part of a dream. Days of Our Lives spoilers say nothing about a Rope wedding, but the upcoming week will be stressful for the couple.

Spoilers for months ahead tease Hope and Rafe will be together for a long time. There won’t be a breakup anytime soon, but this doesn’t mean Rope is headed to the altar either. Hope tied the knot a few times, and her experience of getting married is not exactly synonymous to wedded bliss. Rafe proved how much he valued Hope by protecting her when she was in big trouble. However, the couple’s loyalty to each other might not be enough to push Hope to get married.

Being the new police commissioner will place prove to be a huge burden for Hope. Days of Our Lives spoilers for next week tease she will suspend JJ for acting out during the wedding. She thinks JJ’s actions were unwarranted, and he deserves to be punished. JJ will plead his case, but Hope will stick to her original decision.

In fact, the suspension won’t be lifted until the week of October 9, and Lani will step in and speak up for JJ. The entire affair will prove to be stressful. Aside from having issues at work, Hope will also struggle with relationship problems. Days of Our Lives spoilers tease more challenges for Rope, and it remains to be seen if the couple ends up married over the next months.

