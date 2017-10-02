‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Graham Tests Ashley’s DNA – Learns Shocking Sibling Secret

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that no one has yet figured out that Graham (Max Shippee) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) are half-siblings. It seems that it will be Graham that finally makes the connection when he suspects Dina (Marla Adams) is withholding information from him that is critical for his revenge plan against the Abbotts. Dina is in the dark about Graham’s past while Ashley and Ravi (Abhi Sinha) are digging up dirt but haven’t found the link that ties Graham to the Abbott clan. It’s a race to see who will discover the ugly truth and whether Graham’s revenge plan can be stopped.

Graham and his mother know half the story

Y&R viewers know that Graham and his mother are both using her maiden name to hide their connection to Brent Davis – his biological father. Graham targeted Dina because her affair with Brent broke up his family. But he still doesn’t know that Brent is Ashley’s biological father, too. Graham made a call to his mother to renew his vow to make Dina pay for destroying the Davis family, but there’s more to this and Dina’s confession about Ashley becomes Graham’s new obsession.

Dina faces challenges this week according to insight from Soaps She Knows, and she has no idea that Graham is an enemy lurking at her side. Last week, Graham called his mom Myrna (Marcia Rodd) and revealed that Dina told him Ashley isn’t John Abbott’s kid. Soon enough, that shocking revelation will force Graham to investigate since Dina won’t come clean on who fathered her oldest daughter. It could be the timing that convinces Graham to test Ashley’s DNA against his own.

Ashley learns more about Graham from Traci

Soap Central reveals that Traci (Beth Maitland) is back soon and has shocking info for Traci. Could it be that Traci remembers Graham when he lived in Genoa City as a child and was hanging out at the Genoa City country club? That photo Graham has in his wallet showing him in GC as a kid might be one that Traci or Ashley digs up as they slowly begin to realize that Graham has a secret and complicated history with their city. Who will figure out the truth first? Ashley or Graham?

It will be easy enough for Graham to test Ashley’s DNA. All he needs is a teacup, water bottle, or wine glass she’s sipped from and he can test her paternity. The issue is that Graham needs someone to test against her DNA. Since his father Brent is dead and buried, the next best thing is Graham’s own DNA. He can provide a sample and easily discover that he and Ashley are half-siblings. Myrna and Graham will be mad that Dina not only broke up his family – but had a child with his father.

Today on #YR, Ashley changes course to learn Graham's secret and Victoria freezes Phyllis out. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/QFypdb28rq pic.twitter.com/WhvhvHbjgU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 12, 2017

Paternity truth drives angry revenge

Graham and his mother are already fuming that Dina tore their family apart with her cheating behavior back in the day. Graham has been taking his time as he’s slowly gained Dina’s trust so his revenge would devastate her. But once Graham finds out he has a half-sister that grew up with a privileged lifestyle, he’ll be even angrier. He won’t be thrilled to find out he has new family. In fact, the revelation that Ashley is his sister will make him even angrier.

Myrna will also be furious since the one thing she had that Dina didn’t was Brent Davis’ child. Once Myrna finds out Dina also got pregnant by her husband Brent, she’ll be outraged and want Graham to punish Dina even more harshly. Meanwhile, Ashley is racing towards the same conclusion once she gets the information from Traci about Graham. Once Ashley realizes she’s got a bio-brother, she won’t be happy about it either but will understand why Graham is in town and what he’s after.

Will Ashley realize the truth in time to stop her brother from ruining their mother’s life? Does Graham have a future in Genoa City if he embraces his new family instead of attacking them? Check back often for more The Young and the Restless spoilers.

[Featued Image by Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock]