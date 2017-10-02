Country Singer Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany Kerr, Is Pregnant And Safe After Devastating Las Vegas Attack

Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are both safe after the country singer’s concert was targeted by presumed shooter Stephen Paddock.

Following reports of the mass shooting, which took the lives of more than 50 people and injured over 400 others, Jason Alden and his wife, who celebrated her baby shower just days prior, took to their social media pages to send their condolences to the victims and confirm their own safety with their many fans and followers.

On October 2, Sounds Like Nashville published a report regarding the recent posts of Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr, which were shared just hours after the Route 91 Harvest Festival turned into the scene of a mass murder.

“We are safe… our angels were definitely watching over us tonight. No words for what happened… Just horrific. Praying for everyone,” Brittany Kerr wrote on her Instagram page.

As for Jason Aldean, he said that Sunday night was “beyond horrific” and let his fans and followers know that he and his crew were safe. He also sent his thoughts and prayers to everyone involved in the Las Vegas attack.

As the outlet revealed, Jason Aldean was headlining the final night of the three-day festival when gunshots erupted and hysteria ensued. As people have likely seen by now, many audience members believed the loud sounds they were hearing were fireworks when they first began, but ultimately, the devastating reality of the situation began to set in.

In addition to Jason Aldean, several other acts were also included in the Route 91 Music Festival on Sunday, including Jake Owen, Luke Combs, Big & Rich, Dylan Scott, Kane Brown, Adam Craig, Josh Abbott Band, Dylan Schneider, Tyler Reeve, Muscadine Bloodline, Jordan Mitchell, and Dee Jay Silver.

According to an October 2 report by the Washington Post, presumed gunman Stephen Paddock has been confirmed as dead. After the Las Vegas SWAT team gained access to the hotel room at the Mandalay Bay casino where he shot hundreds of people from his 32nd-floor window, Paddock was said to have shot himself.

The tragedy in Las Vegas has been deemed as the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families impacted by this unthinkable crime.

