‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Need A Grave Robber? John & Paul Are Your Men, Refer To Sami For A Reference

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal an interesting storyline involving Paul (Christopher Sean) and John Black (Drake Hogestyn) digging up a grave. The two usually straitlaced men will be on an investigative mission and if they need to exhume a body in the process, that’s par for the course. It all starts when Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gatecrashes “PaulSon” and “Chabby’s” wedding and claims that Will (Chandler Massey) never died. The best way to check if he’s telling the truth, check his grave of course!

Sonny (Freddie Smith) is desperate to know whether his then-estranged husband is still alive, but it is Paul who comes up with the idea of exhuming his body. Days of Our Lives spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that Sonny does not want to go digging up Will’s corpse. He wants to let him rest in peace but at the same time, he also wants to know if Will is still lying in his grave. The only problem is that Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) will point out that they cannot get an exhumation order because Will and Sonny were legally separated at the time of Will’s death. The only way that they can get an exhumation order now is by asking Will’s parents, Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) or Sami (Alison Sweeney).

In the latest #DAYS, Sonny has a painfully honest discussion with Paul about Will.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/ejEkSHBIV0 — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) September 26, 2017

Of course, Lucas has not been in the best frame of mind lately. He has had visions of Will that has totally shaken him up. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that when they approach Lucas for help, he refuses. He doesn’t want them to dig up his son’s corpse to satisfy their curiosity. Thus, Paul and Sonny have to approach Sami for help. However, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Sami neither believes Ben’s brazen tale, nor does she believe that her son could be alive.

Two generations of #DAYS power couples? Yes, PLEASE! ???? #Jarlena #WilSon ????: @deidrehall_official A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:57am PDT

This leaves the duo in a predicament that Paul solves by deciding to approach John. Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Paul will ask John to help them dig up Will’s grave so that they can have some clarity on the matter. The exhumation scene is set for late next week which could coincide with Sami’s return to Salem on Friday, October 13. Days of Our Lives spoilers state that Sami could even catch Paul and John in the very act of grave robbery. What do you think of the Paul and John grave digging storyline? What do you think Sami’s reaction will be, she’s never been that fond of John to begin with?

[Featured Image by Chris Pizzello and Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images